Care Begins Within Because Ingredients Matter: Lenzing's VEOCELTM Champions Sustainable Innovation At IDEA25 And CIDPEX

At both events, VEOCELTM demonstrated how its Lyocell fibers, derived from sustainably managed wood sources[1], a renewable raw material, can unlock new potential for manufacturers looking to shift away from fossil-based synthetics. Biodegradable[2] and produced through a closed-loop, resource-efficient process with low environmental impact, and low emissions to air and water[3], VEOCELTM Lyocell represents a powerful cellulosic solution for a wide range of single-use applications.

By offering wood-based VEOCELTM Lyocell as the trusted fiber solution for brands, VEOCELTM collaborates with partners who aim to develop high-performing, environmentally responsible products with a focus on sustainability.

"We believe true care begins within, from the ingredients we use to the impact we have on the planet," said Rohit Aggarwal, CEO of Lenzing Group. "By showcasing our VEOCELTM Lyocell fibers at CIDPEX and IDEA25, we demonstrate how sustainable innovation, ingredient transparency, and strategic partnerships can drive a new era of responsible single-use products. Together with our partners, we're helping brands meet consumer demand for sustainable, high-performing solutions that align with their values."

Care Begins Within: Ingredients That Align with Consumer Values

"Consumers today are more informed and intentional, they want to know what's in the products they use and how those products are made," said Miray Acar, Head of Global Marketing & Branding, Lenzing Group. "As a fiber brand at the beginning of the value chain, VEOCELTM understands that true care begins within. At VEOCELTM, we see this as an opportunity to lead with transparency and fiber innovation. In hygiene and personal care, ingredients matter more than ever, and we're proud to offer a cellulosic solution that empowers brands to make responsible choices that resonate with their customers."

At CIDPEX, VEOCELTM also celebrated the formation of the 'Circle of Trust' Alliance with strategic partners Nbond, Kingsafe, Baoren, and Jianghua. This collaboration reinforces a shared commitment to advancing responsible nonwoven products. Lenzing's Fiber Identification System ensures traceability and ingredient integrity, so that 'Circle of Trust' brands, and consumers alike, can trust that the materials in their single-use beauty and hygiene products are clean, certified, and environmentally sound.

