Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Care Begins Within Because Ingredients Matter: Lenzing's VEOCELTM Champions Sustainable Innovation At IDEA25 And CIDPEX

Care Begins Within Because Ingredients Matter: Lenzing's VEOCELTM Champions Sustainable Innovation At IDEA25 And CIDPEX


2025-05-12 10:05:49
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Unleash Possibilities with VEOCELTM Lyocell

At both events, VEOCELTM demonstrated how its Lyocell fibers, derived from sustainably managed wood sources[1], a renewable raw material, can unlock new potential for manufacturers looking to shift away from fossil-based synthetics. Biodegradable[2] and produced through a closed-loop, resource-efficient process with low environmental impact, and low emissions to air and water[3], VEOCELTM Lyocell represents a powerful cellulosic solution for a wide range of single-use applications.

By offering wood-based VEOCELTM Lyocell as the trusted fiber solution for brands, VEOCELTM collaborates with partners who aim to develop high-performing, environmentally responsible products with a focus on sustainability.

"We believe true care begins within, from the ingredients we use to the impact we have on the planet," said Rohit Aggarwal, CEO of Lenzing Group. "By showcasing our VEOCELTM Lyocell fibers at CIDPEX and IDEA25, we demonstrate how sustainable innovation, ingredient transparency, and strategic partnerships can drive a new era of responsible single-use products. Together with our partners, we're helping brands meet consumer demand for sustainable, high-performing solutions that align with their values."

Care Begins Within: Ingredients That Align with Consumer Values

"Consumers today are more informed and intentional, they want to know what's in the products they use and how those products are made," said Miray Acar, Head of Global Marketing & Branding, Lenzing Group. "As a fiber brand at the beginning of the value chain, VEOCELTM understands that true care begins within. At VEOCELTM, we see this as an opportunity to lead with transparency and fiber innovation. In hygiene and personal care, ingredients matter more than ever, and we're proud to offer a cellulosic solution that empowers brands to make responsible choices that resonate with their customers."

At CIDPEX, VEOCELTM also celebrated the formation of the 'Circle of Trust' Alliance with strategic partners Nbond, Kingsafe, Baoren, and Jianghua. This collaboration reinforces a shared commitment to advancing responsible nonwoven products. Lenzing's Fiber Identification System ensures traceability and ingredient integrity, so that 'Circle of Trust' brands, and consumers alike, can trust that the materials in their single-use beauty and hygiene products are clean, certified, and environmentally sound.

Explore how VEOCELTM Lyocell can help your brand unleash possibilities at .

Photo download:
PIN: cafRUdc9XsRW

[1] Please refer to Lenzing Wood & Pulp Policy (lenzing).

[2] A range of LENZINGTM Lyocell and Viscose fibers for nonwoven applications are certified by TÜV AUSTRIA to be biodegradable in soil, freshwater and marine conditions and compostable under home and industrial conditions.

[3] These results were calculated using the Higg Materials Sustainability Index (Higg MSI) tools provided by the Sustainable Apparel Coalition. The Higg MSI tools assess impacts of materials from cradle-to-gate for a finished material (e.g. to the point at which the materials are ready to be assembled into a product). However, this figure only shows impacts from cradle to fiber production gate. VEOCELTM branded fibers' LCA results are represented by TENCELTM/ECOVEROTM data based on Higg MSI database v3.7 (December, 2023).

About the Lenzing Group

The Lenzing Group stands for the responsible production of specialty and premium fibers based on regenerated cellulose. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group's high-quality fibers are the raw material for a wide range of textile applications – ranging from functional, comfortable, and fashionable clothing through to durable and sustainable home textiles. TÜV-certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also ideal for demanding use in everyday hygiene applications.

The Lenzing Group's business model extends far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, adding value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions for the transition of the textile industry from the current linear economic system to a circular economy. In order to align its commitment to limiting man-made climate change with the goals of the Paris Agreement, Lenzing has a clear, science-based climate action plan that provides for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050.

Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2024
 Revenue: EUR 2.66 bn
Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes
Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,816
TENCELTM, LENZINGTM ECOVEROTM, VEOCELTM, LENZINGTM and REFIBRATM are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

SOURCE LENZING

MENAFN12052025003732001241ID1109537830

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search