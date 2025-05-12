Green Preservatives Market Projected To Reach USD 2.44 Billion By 2032 | Driven By Rising Demand For Natural And Sustainable Solutions Across Food, Cosmetics, And Pharmaceuticals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global green preservatives market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by increasing consumer preference for natural and eco-friendly products. Austin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Preservatives Market Valued at USD 1.35 billion in 2024, the market is anticipated to reach USD 2.44 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.68% over the forecast period 2025 to 2032.

Download PDF Sample of Green Preservatives Market @ The market is growing due to factors such as rising consumer inclination towards natural, clean-label, and sustainable products, and high awareness about the negative environmental and health repercussions of synthetic preservatives, which are driving the rapid growth of the green preservatives market. People are getting aware of the chemicals present in food, cosmetics, and personal care products, and are looking for safer and greener alternatives. Consequently, the demand for natural preservatives, including but not limited to botanical-derived, essential oils, and organic acids, is increasing. Furthermore, the regulatory frameworks and industry guidelines are becoming stringent across regions and encouraging the use of non-toxic and biodegradable preservatives. The U.S. green preservatives market size was valued at USD 368.48 million in 2024, with a significant CAGR of 7.17% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. It is owing to the ride advancing consumer market with high demand from the food, cosmetics, and healthcare sector, and appropriate regulatory support for clean-label and natural products. American consumers rank among the most health-conscious in the world, and the increased demand for organic and preservative-free products is forcing manufacturers to take on natural alternatives. Even the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and others have imposed tough restrictions on the synthetic additives, making the transition to safer plant-based preservatives faster. Key Players:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.35 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.44 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.68% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments .By Type (Natural Preservative, Organic Acid, Essential Oil, Others)

.By End-use Industry (Food & beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetic, Cleaning Industry, Pharmaceutical, Others) Key Drivers . Rise in Farm-to-Table and Organic Food Movements Spurs Natural Preservative Adoption.

. Surge in Plant-Based Cosmetics Enhances Natural Preservative Demand.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Natural preservatives held the largest market share, around 50.3% in 2023. It is owing to high consumer acceptance, wide applicability, and sensitivity toward health and sustainability by current trends observed worldwide. These preservatives based on plant extracts, essential oils, and even organic acids are well embraced because of their non-toxicity, biodegradability, and natural nature, which makes them fit for clean-label products. Natural preservatives are gaining preference among industries like food & beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals for their efficient microbial growth inhibition capacity while complying with regulatory and consumer safety requirements.

By End-Use Industry

The food & beverage segment held the largest market share, around 55.6%, in 2024. It is owing to a growing consumer demand for natural, clean-label, and safe food products. Increased health consciousness among consumers well as the rising avoidance of synthetic additives, has fueled demand for preservative-free or naturally preserved foods. The chemical preservatives used so far have met the safety and quality standards, but, nowadays, there is a growing trend to consider the sanitary and chemical levels of addition to preserve products without this use has increased the shelf life of these latent life green preservatives such as plant extracts, essential oils and organic acids.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share of around 39.5% in 2024. It is because of a high preference for natural and organic products, a strict regulatory framework, and a supporting industry structure. Consumer demand in the U.S. is moving towards more health-oriented eating habits, inclining to products that are clean label, preservative-free high in sustainability. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA have moved the needle toward more prudent attention being paid to the safety and transparency of everything that goes into food and cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, and this is a big part of the backdrop of this shift. The natural preservatives market in North America is also enforced by the presence of leading manufacturers as well as innovators in the green chemicals space that promotes the inclusion of green chemicals across industries.

Recent Developments



In February 2023, Symrise established a joint venture with Sunner, a well-known integrated poultry processor in China, to explore industry-specific natural preservation solutions for meat. The goal of this collaboration is the utilization of plant-based preservatives to improve food safety and shelf life. In October 2023 , BASF debuted new sustainable solutions in October 2023, such as biodegradable polymer Sokalan Ecopure C, to improve automatic dishwashing detergents. It provides support for a range of purposes while still making sure stain removal is performed efficiently.





