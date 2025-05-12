NHK Capital Partners Introduces 10Th Investment Opportunity, Travis South Industrial

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The joint venture equity investment opportunity in Austin, Texas, will be undertaken with Stillwater Capital

DALLAS, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NHK Capital Partners (NHK), a Hogan Company, today announced its tenth investment opportunity, Travis South Industrial.

A joint venture equity investment opportunity in conjunction with Stillwater Capital (Stillwater), Travis South Industrial encompasses a two-phase, Class A industrial development featuring four buildings, totaling 576,061 square feet. The development is situated southwest of Austin, Texas, approximately 20 miles from the Tesla Gigafactory and 33 miles from the Samsung semiconductor plant. The site fronts Interstate 35, with proximity to Texas State Highway 45.

“The continued growth of NHK reflects both the trust our investors have placed in our ability to achieve results and the legacy of strong partnerships between the Hogan Family Companies and tier-one developers like Stillwater,” said Noreen Hogan, Principal.“Reaching our tenth offering marks a significant milestone for our firm, and another unique opportunity to invest alongside the Hogan family for our growing base of investors.”

NHK was founded with a focus on providing exclusive commercial real estate investment opportunities to clients of the Hogan Family Companies that are traditionally reserved for institutional investors, with the Hogan family financially backing each opportunity. Together, NHK, CMB Regional Centers (CMB) and Rock Island Auction Company comprise the Hogan Family Companies.

Since its inception in 2019, NHK has successfully raised over $160 million to fund investment opportunities that span single-family rental communities, build-to-rent communities, multi-family, industrial and logistics, hospitality, and office developments.

About NHK Capital Partners

NHK Capital Partners (NHK) was founded by the Hogan family with a focus on providing investment opportunities in commercial real estate that were traditionally reserved for institutional investors. To learn more about NHK or Travis South Industrial, please visit the NHK website or contact us directly at ...