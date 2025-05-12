Black Star Group Expands Marine Fuel Supply With Efficient And Sustainable Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Black Star Group

Black Star Group strengthens its fuel offering with diesel A and B for recreational and commercial fishing vessels.

WASHINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Black Star Group continues to expand its leadership in fuel commercialization with a specialized offering for the marine sector. Through its extensive distribution network, the company provides high-quality diesel A and B, ensuring an efficient and accessible solution for both recreational and commercial fishing vessels."Our commitment is to provide fuel solutions tailored to the needs of the marine sector, ensuring efficient and sustainable supply. We want to guarantee that every vessel, whether for recreation or commercial use, has the best fuel option to maximize its performance," stated Ignacio Purcell, CEO of Black Star Group.Recreational vessels, including yachts, jet skis, and sports boats, require diesel A, a fuel that enhances engine performance and extends its lifespan. Black Star Group ensures access to this fuel throughout its distribution network, guaranteeing an efficient navigation experience with a lower environmental impact.For commercial fishing, the company supplies diesel B, specifically designed to maximize operational efficiency in vessels that require consistent performance during long working hours. This type of fuel helps reduce operating costs while maintaining high levels of productivity in the fishing industry.Fuel quality is a crucial factor in the efficiency and maintenance of diesel engines in the marine sector. For this reason, Black Star Group's products include special additives that improve combustion, reduce corrosion, and ensure greater cleanliness in propulsion systems.Additionally, the company has developed an optimized distribution model that allows vessels to be refueled quickly and safely, minimizing waiting times and ensuring supply at strategic ports. Thanks to its advanced logistics infrastructure, Black Star Group offers a reliable solution for clients requiring fuel across the Iberian Peninsula.With this initiative, Black Star Group strengthens its presence in the maritime sector and reaffirms its commitment to an efficient and sustainable energy model. The company will continue investing in technology and innovation to further enhance the quality of its products and ensure a secure and competitive fuel supply.For more information on the availability of diesel A and B for vessels, contact our team and discover how Black Star Group is transforming marine fuel supply.

