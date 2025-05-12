Charge Rigs Launches Strategic Dealer Expansion, Invites New Partners In EV Charging Infrastructure

Charge Rigs meets with potential partner

Taking a look at Charge Rigs Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger

Charge Rigs announces strategic dealer expansion initiative, seeking new partners committed to advancing fleet electrification with premium DC charging.

- Harry Groenendyk APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Charge Rigs today announced a strategic expansion initiative aimed at growing its dealer network for electric vehicle charging solutions. As part of this expansion, Charge Rigs is actively seeking new dealer partners across the country who are eager to offer the company's industry-leading charging products. The program invites qualified companies – from fleet equipment distributors to electrical contractors – to join Charge Rigs in delivering advanced EV charging infrastructure, including the Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger and Omega DC Fast Charger , to customers in diverse markets. By broadening its dealer network, Charge Rigs aims to make its mobile and scalable charging solutions more accessible while empowering partner businesses with a cutting-edge product line in the booming EV sector.In partnering with Charge Rigs, new dealers are provided a comprehensive suite of benefits and support resources. Key advantages for Charge Rigs dealer partners include:. Exclusive Product Access: Dealers gain the rights to market and sell Charge Rigs' unique charging systems, including the first-to-market Flexx mobile fast chargers and Omega high-power stationary units, giving their customers access to state-of-the-art EV charging technology.. Training and Technical Support: Charge Rigs offers thorough training programs and ongoing technical assistance to ensure each dealer is fully equipped to deploy, integrate, and service the chargers. The company's engineering and support teams work closely with partners for smooth project execution and after-sales support.. Marketing and Branding Opportunities: Dealer partners can leverage the Charge Rigs brand and marketing collateral to boost their credibility in the EV infrastructure space. Co-branding opportunities, joint promotions, and presence on the Charge Rigs website help partners generate leads and establish themselves as go-to providers of advanced charging solutions.This robust dealer support structure ensures that every partner can hit the ground running with Charge Rigs products and confidently assist customers in electrifying their fleets or facilities.“When our dealers succeed, we succeed,” noted Harry Groenendyk, Chief Revenue Officer of Charge Rigs.“Our goal is to build lasting partnerships. We provide our dealers with top-tier charging technology plus the training and support they need, so together we can deliver reliable EV charging to communities everywhere.”Charge Rigs' expansion is essentially an open call for businesses that want to be leaders in the EV infrastructure space. The company is looking for partners who share its passion for innovation and service. Ideal dealer candidates are firms already involved in commercial vehicle services, energy solutions, or related fields that have an established customer base in need of EV charging. By joining the Charge Rigs dealer network, partners can diversify their offerings with a new revenue stream in EV charging equipment and take an active role in the rapidly growing clean transportation movement.“Expanding our dealer network is a win-win,” said Harry Groenendyk, CRO of Charge Rigs.“It allows us to reach more markets with our mobile and scalable chargers, and it gives forward-thinking businesses a chance to ride the wave of EV growth with a trusted product line. We're excited to collaborate with new partners who are just as committed as we are to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles. Together, we can fill the gaps in charging infrastructure and ensure EV drivers have charging where and when they need it.”Interested parties can learn more about the Charge Rigs Dealer Program by contacting the company's business development team. For dealer inquiries, please email ... or call (321) 396-0367. Charge Rigs will provide details on program requirements, regional opportunities, and the application process. With this strategic expansion, Charge Rigs reinforces its commitment to a partner-driven approach in building out the EV charging ecosystem.

