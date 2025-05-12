Phenomics Health Inc. Appoints Daniel Jasewicz As Chief Executive Officer

AI-Enabled Precision Medicine for Medication Treatment Management

- James BurnsPLYMOUTH, MI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Phenomics Health Inc., a leader in precision medicine and health AI innovation, announces the appointment of Daniel A. Jasewicz as its new Chief Executive Officer. Jasewicz brings to his position prior experience in biotechnology, clinical research, and health AI, marking a pivotal step forward in the company's strategic growth.Jasewicz has served in key roles within Phenomics Health, most recently responsible for Program Management and Operations. In this role, he has led transformative initiatives across software, research, reimbursement, and commercial products, improving operational efficiency, enhancing compliance protocols, and managing partnerships, including academic research collaborations led by Dr. Brian D. Athey, Cofounder of Phenomics Health and Chair of the Gilbert S. Omen Department of Computational Medicine and Bioinformatics (DCMB) at the University of Michigan."Daniel's cross-functional expertise and strategic foresight are aligned with our mission of advancing AI-enabled personalized medication treatment," said Dr. James S. Burns, Chairman and Cofounder of Phenomics Health. "His leadership style is grounded in integrity, curiosity, and a deep commitment to improving patient outcomes, qualities that reflect the very vision of our organization. Daniel has a clear understanding of the AI-enabled genomic technology, data analytics and software products that position him to steer Phenomics Health into its next phase of innovation and growth."Throughout his career, Jasewicz has excelled at the intersection of science, data, clinical research, and strategy. Prior to joining Phenomics Health, he held research positions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, where he helped to advance two antibody programs from early discovery through to clinical development, at IQVIA Biotech, where he led multiple global clinical trials across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, and physiologic data evaluation at Charles River Laboratories."I am honored to step into the role of CEO at such a transformative time for both Phenomics Health and the broader precision medicine market," said Jasewicz. "I look forward to continuing our mission of empowering clinicians and patients through innovative genomic insights and integrated AI solutions."Jasewicz holds a Master of Science in Physiology from New York Medical College, with a focus in cardiovascular physiology and pharmacology, and a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from Western Michigan University. He is also a published researcher in cardiometabolic disease and therapeutic antibody development.About Phenomics Health Inc.Phenomics Health Inc. (PHI) is an AI-enabled precision medicine company translating advanced genetics, non-genetic factors and health Big Data into novel medication treatment support products and services. Phenomics Health is a pioneer in the field of pharmacophenomics, incorporating genetic, epigenetic, panomic, systems and network biology, pharmacometabolomics, Sociomics, electronic health record (EHR) clinical data, and other patient information. Phenomics technology is based on gene regulation in which epigenome and spatial networks containing disease risk, drug response, efficacy and adverse event variants form the foundation for development of novel medication treatment management products and support discovery of new and repurposed drug targets. The integration of AI-enabled disease risk-drug response network discoveries and patient medication profiles provide the means to substantially improve treatment outcomes, avoid adverse drug reactions, hospitalizations, and reduce treatment costs.Visit for more information.

