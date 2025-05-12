MOWI Launches Norwegian Salmon Fjord Burgers At Select Sam's Club Stores In May 2025

"We created the Fjord Burger to bring together the best of both worlds - incredible taste and wholesome nutrition ," said Diana Dumet, Sr. Director of Marketing and Category at MOWI USA. "The MOWI Fjord Salmon burgers represent the rare case where an alternative potentially surpasses the original. With exceptional nutrition, versatile preparation options, and undeniable flavor, they deserve a place in every home cook's repertoire. Whether you're seeking a healthier burger alternative or simply the best fish burger experience, salmon delivers on both fronts."

The burgers are available in fresh space of seafood, making them ideal for a quick weeknight dinner, summer grilling, or an elevated brunch plate. One of the advantages of the MOWI Fjord salmon burgers is their versatility in preparation. You can create an exceptional salmon burger using several different cooking methods. They are an excellent option for baking, pan-frying or air frying salmon.

They're easy to prepare in an air fryer or oven and pair perfectly with a variety of toppings or sides.

Key Features:



Made with responsibly farmed Norwegian Atlantic salmon

Omega-3 rich and high in protein

Ready in under 15 minutes Sold in convenient multipacks exclusively at Sam's Club

About MOWI:

Mowi , a Norwegian company with a legacy dating back to 1964, consistently delivers healthy and delicious seafood. As a leading aquaculture company, Mowi partners with the ocean to produce nutritious, high-quality seafood while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability. Fulfilling a significant portion of the global demand for farm-raised Atlantic salmon, Mowi strives to minimize the environmental impact of seafood production by working with responsible farmers worldwide. With operations in 25 countries and over 14,000 employees, Mowi is dedicated to preserving the ocean and contributing to feeding a growing world population.

Mowi has earned the distinction of being ranked as the world's most sustainable protein producer for four consecutive years by the FAIRR Initiative. The Coller FAIRR Protein Producer Index evaluates the world's 60 largest publicly listed animal protein producers based on ten environmental, social, and governance criteria, including GHG emissions, deforestation, antibiotic usage, and working conditions.

For more information, visit or follow @MOWISalmonUS on YouTube , Instagram , and Threads .

