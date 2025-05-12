BEET Launches BEET Enterprise To Power Intelligent Manufacturing At Scale

- Mike Minelli, President and CEO of BEETSOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BEET , the AI-enabled global industrial IoT platform specializing in intelligent manufacturing, today announced the launch of BEET Enterprise, a powerful new version of the BEET Platform built to help manufacturers drive performance at scale. The announcement was made at Automate 2025, taking place this week at Huntington Place in Detroit, where BEET is exhibiting at Booth #8235.Designed for large, complex operations, BEET Enterprise gives manufacturers enterprise-wide visibility from the plant level down to individual devices and motions, empowering teams to work smarter, move faster and uncover hidden opportunities for improvement across their operations.“Manufacturers today are navigating rising costs, labor shortages and global supply chain disruption. With BEET Enterprise, we're giving them a platform that not only scales across operations, but puts real-time, device-level analytics and generative AI insights into the hands of their teams,” said Mike Minelli, President and CEO of BEET.“It's about more than visibility – it's about intelligent action that drives measurable results.”Built for Modern Manufacturing ChallengesBEET Enterprise combines real-time data capture from existing factory equipment, AI-driven insights and a flexible plant-to-asset architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing MES, ERP and IT systems to enable enterprise-wide operational intelligence. Key capabilities include:● Multi-site analytics and dashboards that unify data across plants and lines● Device-level visibility into cycle times, bottlenecks and root causes● Customizable, role-based dashboards tailored to users across the organization● BEET Bot, a generative AI co-pilot that uses Google's Gemini models, enabling natural language queries and instant operational insights● Advanced reporting and task management tools for proactive decision-making● Flexible system administration controls for managing users, sites and installations with easeUnlike traditional MES or ERP systems, BEET Enterprise complements existing technology by providing a high-fidelity layer of real-time enterprise intelligence without requiring new equipment or sensors – helping manufacturers move beyond static reports to dynamic, data-driven performance improvement.“Many of our customers start small – but they want a solution that grows with them,” said Minelli.“BEET Enterprise makes it easy to digitize operations one line at a time, while laying the foundation for connected, intelligent manufacturing across the entire business.”BEET is showcasing BEET Enterprise at Automate 2025 with live demos, expert-led discussions and interactive experiences featuring BEET Bot. BEET will also participate in the Ford Innovation Expo, an invitation-only event co-hosted by the Industry 4.0 Accelerator and Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Held May 15–16 at Detroit's Newlab facility, the event brings together Ford leadership and select startups to explore next-generation solutions for connected, resilient manufacturing.Visit beet to learn more.About BEETBEET Inc., headquartered in Michigan, is a leading AI-powered global industrial IoT platform that specializes in intelligent manufacturing and streamlines intricate discrete and continuous manufacturing operations. Established in 2011, BEET revolutionizes operations by providing real-time, data-driven insights to teams, machines, and processes, thus boosting operational efficiency and productivity. BEET, a Google Cloud partner, renowned for its strong partnerships and accolades like Automation Alley's Entrepreneur of the Year, has built a reputation for driving production excellence and delivering rapid return on investment.

Kathy Suchowiecki

Markit Strategies

+1 586-354-7888

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.