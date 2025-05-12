VMS Solutions Expands Into Japan To Innovate Manufacturing With AI

VMS Solutions

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VMS Solutions, a leading company in the Planning and Scheduling of semiconductor, display, and electronics manufacturing processes, has established a Japanese subsidiary to fully enter the Japanese market. Driven by Japan's increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 initiatives and the need for greater automation, VMS Solutions aims to leverage its successful track record in the US, Europe, China, Korea, and Southeast Asia to transform Japanese manufacturing.Japan has traditionally possessed a robust economic structure centered on manufacturing, maintaining global competitiveness in advanced manufacturing sectors such as semiconductors, automobiles, and electronics. Particularly in the semiconductor industry, Japan holds strengths in materials, components, and equipment, with increasing investments from both government and corporations aimed at enhancing domestic semiconductor production capabilities.Within this environment, Japanese manufacturers are experiencing a growing need for solutions that maximize facility utilization and optimize production processes. This presents a significant opportunity for VMS Solutions' Advanced Planning & Scheduling software and AI-driven Digital Twin technology to play a crucial role.VMS Solutions plans to support Japanese companies in establishing more precise production plans and maximizing operational efficiency by providing cutting-edge production planning and scheduling solutions utilizing AI and Digital Twin technology. By applying both Simulation-based and Discrete-Event-based Planning & Scheduling, VMS Solutions can deliver optimal solutions even in complex manufacturing environments, such as those with high product variety, short production cycles, and strict quality requirements.Notably, VMS Solutions' products have been optimized and developed for the demanding requirements of the semiconductor industry. This foundation enables the delivery of optimal performance in intricate manufacturing processes that involve managing diverse production lines.VMS Solutions' customers typically experience a reduction of over 30% in cycle time and inventory levels. This strong technological prowess has earned the trust of leading global companies who utilize VMS Solutions' solutions. Currently, over 90% of global memory semiconductor production relies on VMS Solutions' software, contributing to the maximization of production efficiency for global manufacturers.Furthermore, VMS Solutions boasts a loyal customer base worldwide, with clients maintaining continuous transactions for a minimum of 10 to 20 years, demonstrating high satisfaction with VMS Solutions' Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS) and Supply Chain Management (SCM) solutions.To commemorate its entry into the Japanese market, VMS Solutions is offering a free Proof of Concept (PoC) to a limited number of companies on a first-come, first-served basis.Kyung Park, the Japan Country Manager of VMS Solutions, stated,“Japanese companies often have strong loyalty to their existing SCM solutions, which can lead to reluctance in adopting new technologies. To address this, VMS Solutions is providing free PoCs, offering an opportunity to experience our latest technologies firsthand without requiring a complete overhaul of their current systems. We want to help them directly experience the potential improvements to their manufacturing environment.”Companies interested in VMS Solutions' production planning and digital twin-powered supply chain management solutions are encouraged to inquire for more detailed information.Yokohama Sky Building 20F, 2 Chome-19-12 Takashima, Nishi Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa 220-0011 Japan+81-45-440-6587...About VMS Solutions:VMS Solutions provides advanced planning and scheduling solutions that leverage AI and digital-twin technologies to optimize manufacturing. Our real-time capabilities enable dynamic adaptation to changing production constraints, driving significant gains in throughput, equipment utilization, and cycle time. With a proven track record of over 20 years, we serve leading companies in high-tech, automotive, and consumer goods.

