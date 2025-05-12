Lantern Launches AI Investment Commentary

Lantern Logo

Lantern, a leading data intelligence platform, has announced the launch of AI Investment Commentary, a new feature to generate data-driven commentary.

- Iain RobertsonLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lantern, a leading fund and portfolio monitoring platform for private markets, today announced the launch of AI-powered Investment Commentary, a powerful new feature designed to help investment teams generate structured, data-driven commentary in seconds.Built for investment associates, financial controllers, and partners, the feature acts as a virtual analyst - producing clear, professional commentary that cuts hours of manual drafting from quarterly reporting cycles. Users simply select key performance metrics, choose a period, and let Lantern generate a first draft, ready for refinement and submission.“Investment commentary is a crucial but time-consuming part of the reporting cycle,” said Iain Robertson, Head of Client Success at Lantern.“With Lantern's AI Investment Commentary, we're giving teams a massive head start. It's fast, intuitive, and keeps analysts focused on insights rather than spreadsheets. Our clients still own the narrative - this just takes the pain out of getting started.”The launch is part of Lantern's ongoing mission to use AI and advanced technology to eliminate manual workflows across private markets, offering investment professionals the tools they need to make informed, data-driven decisions with confidence.Key benefits of AI Investment Commentary:.Instant first drafts – AI analyses key performance data and structures it into clear, professional commentary..Tailored tone and style – GPs choose concise or detailed language and adjust sentiment..Faster collaboration – Reduce the back-and-forth between team members and partners..Consistency at scale – Every commentary follows a structured, standardised format.This launch reinforces Lantern's position as the go-to platform for intuitive fund and portfolio monitoring, built specifically for private markets. As firms look to streamline operations, unify data, and improve reporting workflows, Lantern continues to deliver intelligent, elegant tools that reduce complexity and unlock better decision-making.About LanternFounded in 2022, Lantern provides platform technology to make private markets data accessible and insightful for GPs. Built on cutting-edge data science and using live, audited and granular data, Lantern is a ground-breaking solution to interrogate and monitor fund and portfolio-level data and drive performance. For more information, please visit .

