Glass Imaging Raises $20 Million Funding Round To Expand AI Imaging Technologies

Insight Partners Leads Series A with GV, Future Ventures and Abstract Joining

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glass Imaging, a company harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to revolutionize digital image quality, today unveiled a Series A funding round led by global software investor Insight Partners. The $20 million round will allow Glass Imaging to continue to refine and implement their proprietary GlassAI technologies across a wide range of camera platforms - from smartphones to drones to wearables and more. The Series A round was joined by previous Glass Imaging investors GV (Google Ventures), Future Ventures and Abstract Ventures.

Glass Imaging uses artificial intelligence to extract the full image quality potential on current and future cameras by reversing lens aberrations and sensor imperfections. Glass works with manufacturers to integrate GlassAI software to boost camera performance 10x resulting in sharper, more detailed images under various conditions that remain true to life with no hallucinations or optical distortions.

"At Glass Imaging we are building the future of imaging technology," said Ziv Attar, Founder and CEO, Glass Imaging. "GlassAI can unlock the full potential of all cameras to deliver stunning ultra-detailed results and razor sharp imagery. The range of use cases and opportunities across industry verticals are huge."

"GlassAI leverages edge AI to transform Raw burst image data from any camera into stunning, high-fidelity visuals," said Tom Bishop, Ph.D., Founder and CTO, Glass Imaging. "Our advanced image restoration networks go beyond what is possible on other solutions: swiftly correcting optical aberrations and sensor imperfections while efficiently reducing noise, delivering fine texture and real image content recovery that outperforms traditional ISP pipelines."

"We're incredibly proud to lead Glass Imaging's Series A round and look forward to what the team will build next as they seek to redefine just how great digital image quality can be," said Praveen Akkiraju, Managing Director, Insight Partners. "The ceiling for GlassAI integration across any number of platforms and use cases is massive. We're excited to see this technology expand what we thought cameras and imaging devices were capable of." Akkiraju will join Glass Imaging's board and Insight's Jonah Waldman will join Glass Imaging as a board observer.

Glass Imaging previously announced a $9.3M extended Seed funding round in 2024 led by GV and joined by Future Ventures, Abstract and LDV Capital. That funding round followed an initial Seed investment in 2021 led by LDV Capital along with GroundUP Ventures.

About Glass Imaging

Glass Imaging was founded by Ziv Attar and Tom Bishop, Ph.D, former Apple engineers who led the team and created the technology behind the iPhone's Portrait Mode. Their mission is to revolutionize the quality of compact camera systems, and close the performance gap with professional DSLR and mirrorless cameras. The broader Glass Imaging team has expertise across Optical Engineering, Computational Imaging, Deep Learning and efficient Computer Vision algorithms. The team is currently developing licensable IP, including GlassAI, across novel camera architectures and software based solutions. Exploiting the power of Edge AI chips present in today's devices, the company's GlassAI software can be tailored for any current or new camera to deliver photo quality far exceeding those shipped by OEMs. Glass Imaging is also using this technology to enable a new class of optical hardware designs that overcome limitations of traditional camera architectures.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of September 30, 2024, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners or follow us on X @insightpartners.

