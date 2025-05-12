Trintech Appoints Claudia Pirko As Vice President, General Manager - APAC

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As Trintech continues to accelerate its growth in the Asia-Pacific region-a key strategic market-Claudia will play a critical role in expanding the company's presence, strengthening customer and partner relationships, and driving long-term revenue growth. Her appointment reflects Trintech's deep commitment to helping organizations modernize their financial operations with the power of artificial intelligence and automation.

With more than 25 years of experience in the enterprise software industry, Claudia brings a wealth of leadership and sales expertise from global technology organizations including Workday, SAP, BlackLine, Qlik, and Hyperion. Her deep understanding of financial close and planning solutions, combined with a strong track record of working with customers and partners, positions her perfectly to lead Trintech's next phase of regional growth.

In her new role, Claudia will unify and lead Trintech's regional team, expand local partner coverage, and leverage strategic alliances-including Trintech's global technology partnership with Workday -to deliver enhanced value to finance teams across the region.

"I am thrilled to be joining Trintech and contributing to its mission of transforming financial processes with AI-driven innovative solutions," said Pirko. "With a strong track record in the software industry, I look forward to continue driving growth, building strategic relationships, and leading high-performance teams. Trintech's commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for fostering collaboration and success. I am excited to embark on this new journey and help deliver impactful results for our customers and partners in this region."

"We're seeing tremendous momentum in the APAC region as more organizations prioritize financial modernization," said Piotr Marczewski, Chief Commercial Officer at Trintech. "Claudia's deep expertise, regional insight, and proven leadership make her exactly the right person to harness this momentum and take our growth to the next level. Her appointment reflects our strong commitment to the region and our confidence in the opportunities ahead."

Claudia's appointment represents a pivotal moment in Trintech's continued investment in the APAC region. Adoption of Trintech's AI Reconciliation and Financial Close solutions is accelerating, supported by a dynamic partner ecosystem that includes Workday, Cornerstone, Minerva, Greencloud, GK Horizons, and Setori.

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our cloud–based platform and solutions enable thousands of clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations - driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit .

Media Contact:

Kelli Shoevlin

Director, Global Corporate Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Trintech