Kilow Secures $2.5M In Seed Funding Led By Sanabil Venture Studio

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Kilow, a leading digital health and weight management solution, has successfully closed its $2.5 million seed funding round led by Sanabil Venture Studio (a subsidiary of Sanabil Investments) in partnership with Stryber.

This investment comes at a time of rapid growth for Kilow, as the company continues to revolutionize the weight loss experience through AI-powered, personalized solutions and seamless health data integration. By leveraging technology, Kilow aims to help users achieve their health goals more efficiently and sustainably.

Driving Innovation in Digital Healthcare

Since its inception, Kilow has been committed to building a comprehensive digital ecosystem that empowers users through:– Personalized treatment plans designed by expert healthcare professionals– Real-time health tracking through seamless integration with smart devices– At-home lab testing for accurate health insights without the need for clinic visits– Specialized medical consultations to support users on their weight loss journey

Fahed Al-Essa, CEO of Kilow, stated:“This investment strengthens our vision of delivering highly personalized and efficient digital health solutions. Our goal is to transform the way individuals approach weight loss by offering a smart, integrated experience that enables long-term success.”

Rayan Aebi, CEO of Sanabil Venture Studio, and General Partner of the Fund, added:“We're proud and excited to support Kilow as they redefine digital health. Our investment towards their innovative approach reflects our commitment to back impactful, tech-driven ventures, and contribute to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by advancing health and innovation.”

Strategic Partnership for Growth and Expansion:

Sanabil Venture Studio's participation in this round reflects its confidence in Kilow's potential to lead the digital healthcare space in the region. With this funding, Kilow plans to expand operations, develop new features, and enhance user experience – with a strong focus on AI-driven insights and smart health analytics to improve user outcomes.

About Kilow:

Kilow is a tech-driven digital health solution specializing in weight management and habit improvement through smart, personalized solutions. The platform provides users with tailored treatment plans, medical consultations, progress tracking, and seamless integration with smart devices, offering a holistic and personalized approach to achieving health goals.

About Sanabil Venture Studio by Stryber:

Sanabil Venture Studio is a strategic initiative by Sanabil Investments in partnership with Stryber to build scalable technology ventures in Saudi Arabia. Launched in 2023, the studio continues to drive innovation by investing in ventures that shape the future of these key industries in the Kingdom.