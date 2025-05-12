X-Bow Systems Announces Final Closing Of Over $105 Million Series B Funding To Deliver State-Of-The-Art Defense Technologies At Speed And Scale

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We have built a highly respected 'deep hardware technology' company with the current Series A and B investments from our venture partners," said Jason Hundley, chief executive officer and founder of X-Bow Systems. "This additional investment and our ongoing partnership with Lockheed Martin position us for significant growth. We are expanding our production capacity, accelerating our innovation efforts and strengthening our role as a critical independent supplier within the defense industrial base."

"We are pleased to continue our investment in X-Bow Systems, a company developing SRM technology that aligns with our strategy to support innovative solutions that enhance our nation's security," said Chris Moran, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures. "Our follow-on investment in X-Bow Systems underscores Lockheed Martin's dedication to advancing the aerospace and defense industry."

Prior to this Series B raise, X-Bow established itself as a leader and innovator in the defense and aerospace sectors, demonstrated by:



Successful Launch Services: A multi-year backlog in hypersonic component flight tests and other critical DoD mission capabilities.

Non-Traditional SRM Industrial Base Leader: The only new company to be integrated into over 8 SRM programs across both strategic and tactical sizes.

Technology Disruption: Utilizes a patented Advanced Manufacturing of Solid Propellant (AMSP) system with over 12 development iterations, capable of printing and flying both tactical and strategic size SRM energetic grains. Innovation Expertise: Producing and executing the development of the world's only 'mobile energetics factory,' the revolutionary Rocket Factory in a BoxTM, a rapidly deployable energetics production system that offers unprecedented flexibility for defense applications.

Fueled by private capital, X-Bow's soon-to-open Texas energetics campus located just south of Austin, utilizes the company's AMSP technology. Our affordable and sustainable SRM production approach allows the Department of Defense and other customers the speed and scale to counter evolving threats.

This total round included investment from Razor's Edge Ventures, Crosslink Capital, Lockheed Martin, Balerion Space Ventures, Boeing Ventures, Bravo Victor Venture Capital, Upsher Management Company, Capital Factory Ventures, Arkenstone Capital, and Event Horizon Capital.

Union Square Advisors LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to X-Bow for this financing transaction.

About X-Bow Systems

X-Bow Systems is disrupting the aerospace industry with innovative and cost-effective advanced manufactured energetics for the solid rocket motor and launch vehicle market. X-Bow is also designing and building a suite of modular solid rocket motors and small launch vehicles for both orbital and suborbital launch services. X-Bow is led by CEO Jason Hundley, Chairman Mark Kaufman, CTO Max Vozoff, CRO Maureen Gannon, General Counsel John Leary, COO Mike Bender, CFO Hector Fernandez and a growing team of seasoned industry veterans and new space entrepreneurs. X-Bow is a dual-use technology company with investment from: Crosslink Capital, Razor's Edge Ventures, Balerion Space Ventures, Boeing, Arkenstone Capital, The Capital Factory, Upsher Management Company, Event Horizon Capital, and Lockheed Martin Ventures. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, X-Bow has additional presence in California, Alabama, Colorado, Texas, Utah, Maryland and Washington, DC. For more information visit XBowSystems .

