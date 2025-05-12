GROWHAPPY LAUNCHES DURING ALLERGY AWARENESS WEEK TO HELP FAMILIES FEED ALLERGENS EARLY & OFTENTM

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Grounded in cutting-edge research and guided by world-renowned allergy experts, GrowHappy makes early allergen introduction safe, simple, and nourishing. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends introducing potentially allergenic foods when other complementary foods are introduced to an infant's diet. The American Academy of Pediatrics also supports that we should not delay the introduction of allergenic foods once the baby is eating.

"Leading allergy experts and pediatricians agree - feed allergens Early & Often from 4 months to train the immune system, when developmentally appropriate," says Professor George du Toit, pediatric allergist, author of LEAP and EAT-On studies - and founding member of GrowHappy's ImmunoNutrition Squad.

GrowHappy is launching with five key allergen snacks: Egg, Peanut, Walnut, Cashew, and Sesame. Designed for versatility, the Allergen ImmunoButtersTM can be mixed into breastmilk, formula, water, yogurt, oatmeal, or a smoothie, spread on toast, or enjoyed straight from the packet with a spoon. Each allergen snack is packed with 2-4 unique fruits and/or vegetables with 16 plant-based foods across the range. GrowHappy calls it ImmunoNutrition: Precise doses of simple and varied ingredients fed Early & OftenTM to open up a world of food.

Available through a monthly subscription box, GrowHappy helps parents consistently feed allergens Early & OftenTM through the early years of childhood with LEAP-aligned doses to train the immune system that allergens are just nutritious foods, and that there is no need for the immune system to go on overdrive. GrowHappy also helps families offer a diverse range of plant-based foods which support a healthy gut microbiome.

"We can train the immune system while it's still developing," says Professor David Fleischer, with Professor Carina Venter adding, "GrowHappy is all about nourishing the immune system and promoting a healthy gut microbiome."

Founded by Stephanie Wibom, a mother who refused to accept that her daughter would live a life limited by food allergies, GrowHappy is her mission in motion. After her daughter had an allergic reaction, she sought answers from top allergy experts. She learned that the allergens she once feared were actually a big part of the solution. Over time, her family found food freedom without any food allergies. With the guidance of GrowHappy's internationally recognized pediatric allergy experts, with whom she co-founded the company, GrowHappy is grounded in research and powered by purpose.

The GrowHappy ImmunoNutrition Squad includes the world's leading allergy researchers and clinicians, who have written many of the most important studies on food allergies:



Professor George du Toit – Author of LEAP & EAT-On studies, King's College London



Dr. Sharon Chinthrajah – Co-Director of Stanford University's Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy Research



Professor Carina Venter - Author of European, American and Canadian allergy prevention guidelines



Dr. Edwin Kim – Director of the UNC Food Allergy Initiative



Professor David Fleischer – Division Chief of Allergy & Immunology at Children's Hospital Colorado

Dr. Douglas Mack – VP of Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology

GrowHappy will help millions of parents take control of their children's futures and empower them to bravely feed towards food freedom and happy gut microbiomes.

The Food Allergy Epidemic:



More than 30 million Americans have food allergies



2 kids in every US classroom has a food allergy and 10% of adults are affected



Nut allergies have doubled since the late 80s



40% of kids experience life-threatening reactions at least once

$25 billion is lost in annual U.S. family income due to food allergies

What Makes GrowHappy Special:



Co-founded by world-leading allergy experts



Consistent 2g LEAP-aligned doses across all allergens, designed by the LEAP author



7 allergens addressed early to maximize critical window



REAL FOOD approach - no powders, not ultra-processed



All allergens split out for ease, peace of mind, and flexibility



Teaches tastes of allergens so baby learns to like them



Supports gut health and diet diversity with 16 plant-based ingredients

Yummy snacks in nut and seed butter formats

Feed early, feed often, feed real food and help empower a brave world of food freedom!

Learn more and subscribe at letsgrowhappy .

ABOUT GROWHAPPY

GrowHappy and its founding team of world-renowned allergy experts are on a mission to empower a brave world of food freedom through science-backed nutrition. Created by leading pediatric allergists, researchers, and a mom who bravely fed allergens Early & OftenTM until there were no food allergies, GrowHappy's Allergen ImmunoButtersTM are a first-of-their-kind innovation - and they're delicious, nutritious and foster happy gut microbiomes.

