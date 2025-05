Strategic Partnership: Wilo And Masdar Sign Agreement To Drive Green Energy And Efficiency

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Signing in Dubai in presence of NRW Minister-President Hendrik Wüst

Dubai, UAE,May 2025- Wilo, the multinational technology group, and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE's clean energy leader, have entered into a cooperation agreement, underlining the importance of efficiency technology and renewable energy. The companies signed the agreement in the presence of North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister-President Hendrik Wüst, beginning a strategic partnership that is intended to significantly expand their cooperation in the Middle East and beyond.

“The cooperation agreement as the beginning of the partnership symbolically shows what the response to the global energy shortage must look like. We need the expansion of renewable energy generation on the one hand and the expansion of energy efficiency initiatives on the other. Only if we think about the supply and demand sides together can the ambitious energy transitions succeed worldwide,” explains Oliver Hermes, President and CEO of the Wilo Group.“The great challenges of our time can only be overcome together. We therefore firmly believe in the power of strong partnerships – such as between Wilo and Masdar.”

“This agreement unites two organizations with complementary strengths, delivering powerful synergies for our customers and communities, and embodying our vision for a cleaner, more efficient world. It promises the advent of innovative, seamlessly integrated solutions, with Masdar supplying our green energy expertise and Wilo leveraging its cutting-edge cooling and heating technologies and manufacturing capabilities. This partnership will also strengthen our links with Germany – a vital market for us and a key focus of our investment strategy,” says Husain Al Meer, Director Global Offshore Wind & UK at Masdar.

The ceremonial signing took place at the Wilo Group's recently expanded main production plant in Dubai, which the Minister-President was visiting as part of a four-day delegation trip through Qatar and the UAE.“As an international technology company with strong roots in North Rhine-Westphalia, Wilo is an example of the transformation of our industry. Where coal used to be mined, solutions for sustainable water supply and energy-efficient technology are now being developed – in Dortmund as well as in Dubai. With the expansion of its location in the UAE, Wilo impressively demonstrates how climate-friendly innovations from North Rhine-Westphalia offer solutions for the future worldwide. We need this strength to make North Rhine-Westphalia the first climate-neutral industrial region in Europe,” says Hendrik Wüst.

Caption: During the delegation's visit, Wilo and the energy company MASDAR signed a cooperation agreement (from left): Husain Al Meer, Director Global Offshore Wind & UK at Masdar, Hendrik Wüst, Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia, Jens Dallendörfer, Regional CEO of Wilo AMEA, and Oliver Hermes, President & CEO of the Wilo Group. Image: WILO SE