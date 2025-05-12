403
ISA Saudi Automation Conference 2025 Concludes Successfully, Showcasing Innovations In Industrial Automation
Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia – May 6, 2025 – The ISA Saudi Automation Conference 2025 (ISASAC) concluded with great success, cementing its status as a leading regional platform for advancing industrial automation and digital transformation. Held from May 4 to 6 at the Kempinski Al Othman Hotel in Al Khobar, the event was organised by the ISA Saudi Section and proudly sponsored by Aramco, bringing together a dynamic gathering of industry leaders, professionals, and technology innovators. Guided by the theme“Autonomous: Vision to Reality,” the conference delved into the tangible implementation of autonomous technologies across various industries. The event opened with an inspiring keynote address delivered by Mr. Thamer Al Qarawi, Director at Aramco, on behalf of Mr. Walid Al Naeem, Vice President and Chief Engineer at Aramco, and Ms. Sam Armani, Senior Vice President of Business Development at mimik. Their remarks set the tone for three dynamic days of thought leadership and technical exchange, centered on the future of automation, data analytics, AI-driven optimization, and industrial cybersecurity. ISASAC 2025 featured a packed agenda of technical sessions, expert panels, and a technology exhibition showcasing the latest innovations. The event attracted participants from a wide range of sectors, including oil and gas, manufacturing, and digital technology, fostering valuable cross-industry collaboration and dialogue. The success of ISASAC 2025 was made possible thanks to the generous support of its sponsors. Sirar by stc served as the Diamond Sponsor, while Barracuda and Hitachi Energy were honoured as Gold Sponsors. Jazil Investments and GROB , mimik , and Yokogawa supported the event as Silver Sponsors. TXOne Networks , Inspira, CQR, MSA Safety, Weatherford, OT Nexus , and Fortinet contributed as Associate Sponsors, while Flowtronix , ZEDEDA, and HAZCO supported as the networking sponsors for the event. A highlight of the opening day was the elegant gala dinner, hosted in partnership with Infoblox , which provided an opportunity for relaxed networking among delegates, speakers, and sponsors. A session on“Strengthening Oil and Gas Cybersecurity Through Unified Visibility and Control” was held, offering thought-provoking insights that perfectly reflected the spirit of innovation and collaboration driving this year's conference. The conference also placed strong emphasis on the future of the industry by offering a dedicated track for students and young professionals. Activities such as the Student Games brought emerging talent into the spotlight, underlining the importance of cultivating the next generation of automation and control experts. For more information on ISASAC 2025 and updates on future events, please visit the official website at .
