VIP Play, Inc. Launches VIP Play Mobile Betting App In Tennessee, Including Sweepstakes Contest & VIP Guarantee

SARASOTA, Fla., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP Play, Inc. (OTCQB: VIPZ ), an experienced mobile gambling operator in the U.S. gaming markets, is pleased to announce the launch of VIP Play, a mobile betting app, in the Tennessee gaming market. The VIP Play app offers wagering on more than 200+ leagues, and an extensive offering of bet and parlay types, packaged in a customer-friendly mobile app for Tennessee bettors.

VIP Play also renewed their flagship VIP Player's Club Sweepstakes, to which all Tennessee customers are eligible, with the winner earning a $10,000 Bonus Bet opportunity. All qualifying wagers during the contest period earn entries, with bonus entry opportunities for parlay wagers.

The VIP Play team believes that the premier experience of the VIP Play app, and local, Tennessee-focused marketing approach, will differentiate their sportsbook offering from the competition in Tennessee. VIP Play believes that all customers, regardless of betting experience or demographic, deserve to "play like a VIP", a stance supported by the "VIP Guarantee".

The VIP Guarantee, a service-level guarantee from VIP Play, includes a commitment to provide premier customer support from real VIP Play representatives to all customers in real time, the opportunity for bettors to "cash-out" wagers for full stake before the odds/line changes, and the ability to earn entries into the VIP Players Club Sweepstakes with every qualifying bet.

This milestone marks the company's initial launch of the new VIP Play app and VIP Play brand, for which the company plans to expand into West Virginia, with added online gaming (iCasino) offerings later this year.

Bruce Cassidy, VIP Play, Inc. CEO & Chairman of the Board, said : "We are incredibly proud of the VIP Play app launching in Tennessee today, and expect great things to come from the VIP Play team in Tennessee. We pride ourselves on offering a premier experience to all, and look forward to serving the Tennessee mobile betting market for years to come."

About VIP Play, Inc.

VIP Play, Inc. (OTCQB: VIPZ ) is an online gaming operator, currently doing business in the state of Tennessee as VIP Play. VIP Play, Inc. boasts a history of innovation within the sports betting industry, exemplified by the recently launched VIP Players Club Sweepstakes, a sweepstakes-style promotion, exclusive to Tennessee sports bettors. VIP Play expects to expand to the West Virginia online gaming market later in 2025.

For further information on our Company please visit our website at

