Argo Expands Strategy With Graphene Leaders Canada To Explore Graphene-Infused Asphalt Innovations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FRANKFURT: 94Y0) (“Argo” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that, following our May 5, 2025, news release regarding the research and development (R&D) agreement with Graphene Leaders Canada Inc. (GLC), Argo is now in discussions to expand its R&D agreement to include the development of graphene-infused asphalt solutions. This initiative reflects Argo's commitment to advancing eco-friendly, high-performance materials for industrial applications.

The expanded agreement will leverage GLC's advanced graphene nanoplatelet (GNP) dispersion capabilities alongside Argo's expertise in sustainable technology to explore the potential of graphene-infused asphalt for infrastructure applications. The focus will be on research and development to design and test graphene GNP formulations for asphalt, with independent testing planned to assess performance. Graphene, a carbon-based nanomaterial known for its exceptional strength, conductivity, and flexibility, presents significant advantages for asphalt applications. Successful results could pave the way for commercial-scale trials.

The global asphalt market, valued at approximately USD 82 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2030, driven by increasing infrastructure investments and demand for sustainable construction materials. Graphene-infused asphalt has the potential to capture a significant share of this market by offering enhanced durability and reduced environmental impact, addressing the needs of municipalities, developers, and governments worldwide.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Graphene Leaders Canada to explore the transformative potential of graphene-infused asphalt,” said Robert Intile, CEO of Argo Living Soils Inc.“This project builds on our commitment to sustainable innovation, aiming to deliver stronger, greener infrastructure solutions that address the evolving needs of the construction industry.”

About Argo Living Soils Inc.

Founded in 2018, Argo Living Soils Corp. is dedicated to pioneering sustainable solutions in agriculture and construction. With a focus on organic product development and advanced technologies like biochar and graphene, Argo strives to reduce global carbon emissions while delivering innovative, eco-friendly products.

