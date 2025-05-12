FLNC DEADLINE ALERT: Fluence Energy (FLNC) Investors Alerted To Today’S Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Securities Class Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc.faces mounting challenges as disappointing fiscal second-quarter results and a steep guidance revision collide with escalating legal scrutiny over alleged financial misrepresentations.

The disappointing quarter arrives amid an escalating federal securities class action lawsuit, with investors accusing Fluence of painting an overly optimistic picture of its business-and the looming May 12, 2025 deadline for lead plaintiff status only adds to the pressure on management and the stock.

Financials: Deepening Losses and Guidance Cut

On May 7, the Arlington, Va.-based company reported FY Q2 revenue of $431.6 million, a 31% year-over-year decline, alongside a net loss that ballooned to $41.9 million from $12.9 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA worsened to negative $30.4 million, driven by what management called“customer-driven delays” in U.S. projects linked to tariff policy uncertainty.

The guidance reduction was stark:



Revenue : Lowered to $2.6B-$2.8B (from Adjusted EBITDA : Slashed to $0-$20M (from $70M-$100M)

While 95% of the revised revenue midpoint is backed by existing backlog, the $700M cut reflects paused contracts and deferred project signings.

Securities Class Action: Allegations of Accounting Tricks and Hidden Risks

The financial turmoil arrives amid a web of class-action lawsuits alleging systemic disclosure failures. Court documents from Abramov v. Fluence Energy claim the company misrepresented the strength of its order backlog and sales pipeline, while concealing a slowdown in sales and earnings growth. Investors allege that Fluence employed aggressive revenue pull-forwards and selectively applied earnings adjustments to bolster its reported results, leaving shareholders in the dark about the true state of the business.

The company's fortunes began to unravel publicly on February 22, 2024, when short seller Blue Orca Capital released a report detailing a lawsuit filed by Siemens Energy, an affiliate of one of Fluence's founders and a major revenue source. The suit accused Fluence of misrepresentation, breach of contract, and fraud. The Blue Orca report further alleged that much of Fluence's recent growth was driven by accounting maneuvers rather than genuine business expansion. Shares fell 13 percent on the news, closing at $14.73.

Fluence pushed back, insisting that its relationships with Siemens and The AES Corporation-another key founder and customer-remained strong. But the company's reassurances were soon tested again. On February 10, 2025, Fluence announced a net loss of $57 million, or $0.32 per share, for the first quarter of 2025, with revenues down 49 percent from a year earlier. The company lowered its revenue guidance for the rest of the year, citing“customer-driven delays in signing certain contracts” and“competitive pressures” as reasons for the revised outlook. The stock plunged 46 percent, closing at $7.00 the following day.

The suit seeks to recover investors' losses as a result of alleged violations of the U.S. securities laws.

Hagens Berman's Investigation

Hagens Berman, a prominent securities class action law firm, is actively investigating the alleged claims.

Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner heading the investigation, said,“Fluence's disappointing second quarter results are likely to be closely examined by investors, especially in light of the concerns raised in the litigation. Fluence's recent deteriorating performance may lead to further questions about whether earlier disclosures fully captured the challenges facing the company. It's a situation that underscores the importance of transparency for investors.”

