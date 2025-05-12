The Founders Arena Wealthtech Accelerator Announces Spring 2025 Cohort Focused On AI, Automation, And Advisor Enablement

Fourth Cohort announced by Accelerator connects startups with financial institutions to fast-track research, development, and adoption

ARLINGTON, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Founders Arena WealthTech Accelerator, in partnership with First Rate, Inc. , SEI ® and the City of Arlington , today announced the selection of its Spring 2025 cohort. The six companies-AssetLink , Investipal , MDOTM , Sequence , Quorus , and YourStake -represent a diverse set of solutions designed to streamline financial advisory workflows, enhance investment performance, and deliver more personalized client experiences through automation and data intelligence.

Now in its fourth cohort, The Founders Arena continues to serve as a launchpad for high-growth WealthTech companies, bridging the gap between founders and the financial institutions that power the wealth management industry. Since inception, four participating startups, Charityvest , Sora Finance , upSWOT , and Caribou , have gone on to be acquired, and multiple cohort companies, including Bento Engine and Zeplyn , have found unique ways of partnering together though the connections the cohort creates.

"The Founders Arena really helped us in three key ways: it sharpened our pitch and value proposition for the RIA customer base, deepened our connectivity across the broader space, and enabled us to define a proof of concept with an enterprise customer," said Rohit Agarwal, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Sora Finance.

AssetLink : A bidirectional intelligence platform that empowers asset managers and distribution teams to make smarter, faster fund placement decisions by directly connecting with buyers whose clients align with their strategy. AssetLink is based in New York, NY.

Investipal : An advisor-first tool that automates portfolio construction and proposal generation. Investipal's AI-driven optimization engine delivers transparent, customized investment recommendations in minutes, allowing advisors to focus on growth. Investipal is based in Toronto, Ontario.

MDOTM : An AI-powered investment platform that enhances portfolio management, decision-making, and reporting for wealth and asset managers. By delivering actionable insights and automating investment workflows, MDOTM helps reduce manual errors and save time. MDOTM is based in London, United Kingdom, with offices in Milan and New York.

Quorus : A platform that lets asset managers deliver tax-managed, customized investment accounts while automating trade execution and portfolio optimization. Managers can focus on strategy development while Quorus handles the infrastructure. Quorus is based i New York, NY.

Sequence : A financial operating system that consolidates accounts and automates cash flow, liability management, and savings through direct integrations with users' financial tools. Currently serving consumers, Sequence plans to expand into B2B wealth management applications. Sequence is based in New York, NY. YourStake : A document intelligence and meeting assistant that enables advisors to skip administrative work and move straight to financial planning. YourStake automatically turns notes, statements, and forms into structured data and personalized portfolio analysis. YourStake is based in Brooklyn, NY.

The 8-week hybrid program is based out of Arlington, Texas, and connects participating founders with mentors, investors, and executives at leading financial institutions. Through tailored "VIP Visits" with financial institutions, participants receive firsthand feedback from potential partners and clients in the wealth management ecosystem.

"We're seeing an inflection point where advisors and asset managers are demanding tech that not only enhances outcomes but radically simplifies operations," said Pamela Cytron, President of The Founders Arena. "In a time when AI is accelerating change across the industry, it's never been more critical to spotlight breakthrough innovation."

Executives and financial institutions are invited to participate in the Spring 2025 VIP Visits , a limited series of 1:1 meetings with the Spring cohort to help organizations source, pilot, and scale emerging technology.

"The commitment of The Founders Arena to the City of Arlington has been truly profound," said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross. "Celebrating its second anniversary, and announcing their fourth cohort, the accelerator has demonstrated unwavering dedication to nurturing the next generation of founders while embedding itself into the fabric of our city. Their continued investment of time, resources, and talent into Arlington shows how we are a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship."

"The Founders Arena has built something unique-an accelerator that actually accelerates product-market fit by putting startups in front of institutions early and often," said Kendrick Wakeman, Co-Founder and CEO of WealthTech Strategy Partners. "The proof is in the acquisitions and partnerships we've already seen come from the first three cohorts, and with this fourth one, we're excited to keep collaborating with visionary founders who are solving real industry challenges."

About The Founders Arena WealthTech Accelerator

The Founders Arena WealthTech Accelerator (TFA), based in Arlington, TX, is an accelerator program dedicated to supporting the next generation of WealthTech startups globally. In strategic partnership with the City of Arlington, First Rate Inc., SEI®, and the Arlington Economic Development Corporation, TFA provides a comprehensive ecosystem of resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities. By fostering collaboration between startups, financial institutions, and the local community, TFA aims to drive innovation in wealth management and contribute to Arlington's growing reputation as a hub for financial technology. TFA's program includes mentorship sessions, technical workshops, and community engagement activities, all designed to accelerate startup growth and promote innovation within the WealthTech sector. Through its unique blend of startup support and community involvement, The Founders Arena is paving the way for transformative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the wealth management industry. For more information visit

