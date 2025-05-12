Elevatebio Appoints Ger Brophy, Ph.D., As Interim Chief Executive Officer And Member Of The Board Of Directors

Industry veteran brings over 30 years of experience driving technical, operational, and commercial excellence

Has served as ElevateBio's strategic advisor over the past year, working closely with the executive team to scale business and operations

WALTHAM, Mass,, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElevateBio, a technology-driven company focused on powering the creation of life-transforming genetic medicines, announced the appointment of Ger Brophy, Ph.D., as Interim Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective today. Dr. Brophy succeeds David Hallal, who transitioned to Executive Chairman of the Board as previously announced.

Dr. Brophy has served as a strategic advisor to ElevateBio's leadership team since May 2024, focused on enterprise-wide growth and expansion opportunities across BaseCamp, ElevateBio's end-to-end genetic medicine process development and cGMP manufacturing business, and Life Edit, its gene editing and R&D technology business. His advisory work had included expanding the Company's manufacturing capabilities, enhancing operational effectiveness, and establishing scalable organizational structures to support ElevateBio's long-term vision.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Ger's caliber leading ElevateBio over the next year," said David Hallal, Executive Chairman of ElevateBio. "His vast experience in the life sciences industry and deep understanding of our business gained through his advisory role, combined with his impressive track record of growing businesses and scaling operations, position him well to advance our genetic medicines capabilities."

Prior to his advisory role at ElevateBio, Dr. Brophy served as Executive Vice President of BioPharma Production at Avantor, where he continues to serve as the Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board. At Avantor, he led commercial, R&D, production, quality, and regulatory activities and expanded bioproduction capabilities and geographic footprint, increasing revenue and productivity. Before Avantor, he was Head of Cell Therapy at GE Healthcare Life Sciences (now Cytiva), where he built and led the newly formed cell therapy manufacturing business. Dr. Brophy also served as Chief Technology Officer of GE Healthcare Life Sciences, where he was responsible for the R&D portfolio and developed an integrated R&D strategy across five newly merged business segments – experience that uniquely positions him to oversee both ElevateBio's BaseCamp and Life Edit businesses.

"I am honored to take on the role of Interim CEO at ElevateBio as we continue to differentiate ourselves through industry-leading expertise and technologies. Our commitment is to support our partners to access and produce new breakthroughs in genetic medicine," said Dr. Ger Brophy. "Having worked closely with the leadership team over the past year, I've gained a deep appreciation for our integrated approach that unites manufacturing and gene editing capabilities. I'm committed to building on the strong foundation that David and the team have created and to further strengthening our position as the industry leader in powering the next generation of genetic medicines."

About ElevateBio

ElevateBio is a technology-driven company built to power transformative genetic medicines today and for many decades to come. The Company commercializes its enabling technologies, manufacturing capabilities, and industry-leading expertise through partnerships to accelerate development across a breadth of therapeutic approaches and modalities. The ElevateBio ecosystem combines Life Edit, its gene editing and R&D technology business, with BaseCamp®, its end-to-end genetic medicine process development and cGMP manufacturing business, to accelerate the discovery and development of advanced therapeutics.

ElevateBio aims to be the dominant engine inside the world's greatest scientific advancements harnessing human cells and genes to alter disease. For more, visit or follow ElevateBio on LinkedIn or X .

