Gstar Subic Philippines: First N-Type High-Efficiency Module Successfully Launched

The first module produced by Gstar Subic features N-type 183.75mm cells in a 72-cell bifacial dual-glass format, integrating technologies such as laser non-destructive scribing, SMBB technology, and high-density encapsulation. By narrowing cell spacing and maximizing the active area, the module achieves a peak output of 595W and conversion efficiency of 23.03%. Enhanced bifaciality, a lower temperature coefficient, and better low-light response place it among the top-tier offerings in its class. It is suitable for commercial and industrial use, large-scale power stations, and various "PV+" scenarios, delivering higher system power generation and lower LCOE, meeting the growing global demand for high-efficiency, high-power solar modules.

Key processes on the module production lines are fully automated. During the design phase, safety, stability, intelligence, and efficiency were comprehensively considered. Following multidimensional optimization, the facility was developed into a smart, integrated factory featuring high safety, automation, low energy consumption, and strong compatibility. The factory supports flexible module type switching while maintaining high output and lower costs, ensuring the large-scale production of high-efficiency modules.

A New Benchmark for the Philippine PV Industry

Gstar has completed the base construction, demonstrating its strong project execution capabilities and operational efficiency. With the first phase of 1GW modules and 1.5GW cells completed, Gstar is accelerating construction of the second phase, a 2GW module project, aiming to create a leading and trusted PV industry hub in the Philippines and across Southeast Asia.

The factory has obtained key international certifications: ISO 9001 for quality management, ISO 14001 for environmental management, and ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety, signifying global-standard operations. Gstar is also actively advancing the registration process for the D-U-N-S® Number to further enhance international credibility, supply chain transparency, and business reputation.

Mass production is expected to begin on May 18. This will bridge the gap in the Philippines' PV module manufacturing, bring in advanced production capabilities to elevate the local solar industry, and offer the global market a more diversified supply chain option.

Global Layout Strengthened with Enhanced Competitiveness

The Philippines, as an emerging market, is experiencing consistent growth in solar installed capacity. According to the Philippine Energy Plan 2020–2040, the country aims to increase its renewable energy share to over 35% by 2030 and over 50% by 2040. The establishment and operation of Gstar's factory will provide a strong impetus for this development.

Gstar employs a "1+N" global strategic layout model, covering a network of manufacturing bases and service centers. Its site selection strategy aligns closely with local market needs and long-term export trade considerations. Gstar's business now spans the U.S., India, Thailand, Indonesia, Laos, the Philippines, UAE and Egypt. The successful launch of the Philippine factory marks another milestone in Gstar's global footprint, further completing its industrial layout, enhancing competitiveness in the global solar industry.

Gstar Showcases at Solar & Storage Live Philippines

While accelerating localized manufacturing, Gstar continues to deepen cooperation with global partners. At the upcoming Solar & Storage Live Philippines (May 19–20), Gstar will showcase its full PV supply chain and system solutions at Booth 1-AA29-including silicon rods, wafers, cells, frames, modules, and energy storage systems. Industry experts, partners, and customers are invited to discuss the latest trends and development opportunities.

[email protected]

Photo -

Photo -