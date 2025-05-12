Cobalt Specialty Launches Chainthat's BPA Platform To Support Its Surety Offering

ChainThat Logo

Cobalt Specialty launches ChainThat's BPA platform in Canada to power its Surety line, boosting speed, flexibility, and innovation in commercial insurance.

- Gord Rider - COO & Founding Partner at Cobalt SpecialtyBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ChainThat , a leading provider of next-generation insurance technology, is pleased to announce the successful go-live of its Beyond Policy Administration(BPA) platform with Cobalt Specialty Inc. in Canada. Following the launch of the partnership in November 2024, BPA is now live with Cobalt's Surety line of business in Toronto, supporting Cobalt's ambition to deliver innovative, tailored solutions to complex sectors.Cobalt Specialty selected ChainThat's BPA platform for its adaptability, speed to market, and ability to support highly specialised lines of business across Canada's commercial insurance market.“Partnering with ChainThat has been a great experience,” said Gordon Rider, COO & Founding Partner at Cobalt Specialty.“The team worked more like a partner than a vendor, taking the time to understand our business and needs in order to provide a best-in-class scalable offering. ChainThat has delivered a flexible platform that allows us to launch, adapt, and scale our offerings efficiently. With BPA, we are now well positioned to support the evolving needs of Canadian industries.”The launch in Toronto marks another major milestone for ChainThat, with the BPA platform now supporting insurance operations across the United States, Australia, and Canada. ChainThat's global footprint continues to grow as MGAs, agencies and insurers look to modernise their operations with intuitive and scalable SaaS platforms.“The successful implementation with Cobalt Specialty is a great example of what our BPA platform is built for – flexibility, speed, and the ability to support complex lines of business,” said Vikas Acharya, CEO of ChainThat.“We're thrilled to help Cobalt deliver high-impact solutions to the Canadian market and look forward to expanding our partnership to support their growth in other commercial lines.”ChainThat's BPA platform transforms the insurance value chain through modular, API-driven functionality that empowers underwriters, operations teams, and distribution partners. BPA simplifies and accelerates the entire policy lifecycle – from product configuration and rating to quoting, binding, billing, and reporting.###About Cobalt SpecialtyCobalt Specialty, a part of the financial services company KEWA Financial Inc, was founded to serve as its insurance carrier's primary vehicle for delivering insurance solutions in Canada. They work with partners who are passionate about providing sustainable solutions in areas critical to the Canadian economy. Their unique approach combines unparalleled service, flexible and creative underwriting, and in-depth industry knowledge to deliver meaningful solutions to complex problems.. For more information, visit .About ChainThatChainThat is a leading insurtech company based in London, dedicated to developing technology platforms that help insurance organisations realise their full potential. ChainThat empowers insurers, MGAs, brokers, and other insurance intermediaries to activate growth and achieve their business potential through intuitive SaaS-based platforms. Since 2015, ChainThat has been delivering enterprise-grade technology that simplifies and accelerates insurance operations. For more information, visit .

