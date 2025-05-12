Aarki Launches Encore: Full-Funnel Mobile Growth Platform Built For The Privacy-First Era

Encore unifies User Acquisition and Retargeting with deep neural network optimization and SKAN 4-ready targeting to drive smarter, faster mobile growth across iOS and Android.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aarki , today announced the launch of Encore, a next-generation machine learning platform built to deliver full-funnel growth and performance for mobile marketers navigating today's privacy-first landscape. Designed for smarter user acquisition and stronger retention, Encore combines dynamic targeting, continuous model evolution, and SKAN 4-ready optimization.

Encore is the industry's only unified platform with a privacy-first framework that supports both User Acquisition (UA) and Retargeting (RT) across iOS and Android – unlocking powerful synergies for sustainable growth and long-term user retention. Powered by Aarki's proprietary AI infrastructure - including over 1,000 owned and operated servers and the ability to process six million queries per second – Encore dynamically fuses attributed data, unattributed signals, and real-time ad call overlays to minimize media waste and maximize campaign efficiency.

Key Advantages of Encore:



Smarter Targeting : Builds high-precision audience segments using full-spectrum data. Including unattributed MMP data and real-time ad signals.

Full-Funnel Intelligence : Seamlessly unifies UA and RT strategies for higher in-app user lifetime value.

Continuous Learning : Deep neural networks recalibrate models in real time based on live performance signals. SKAN 4-Ready Optimization : Future-proof targeting and down-funnel optimization for a privacy-centric mobile ecosystem.

"At Aarki, we believe the future of mobile marketing belongs to platforms that unify performance and privacy," said Aman Sareen, CEO of Aarki . "With Encore, we're delivering a full-funnel solution that empowers mobile app marketers to grow smarter - from acquisition to retention - while thriving in a privacy-first world. Encore isn't just an evolution; it's a foundational shift in how the industry approaches intelligent, responsible advertising."

Early results demonstrate Encore's impact. For a global gaming brand, Aarki's Encore delivered a +25% uplift in D7 ROAS and an 18% reduction in cost per install (CPI) compared to previous optimization approaches. Encore also offers an in-house creative studio for real-time ad strategy and performance. By embracing continuous learning, dynamic audience creation, and cross-lifecycle optimization, Encore helps brands accelerate growth while building long-term user trust.

For over 14 years, Aarki has been pioneering AI-driven mobile growth solutions. Today, the Company processes 5 million ad requests per second across more than 10 billion devices globally, delivering measurable results for hundreds of leading brands and publishers. Building on the success of its Post-Back solution -- which helps brands unlock new user acquisition and retention opportunities from first-party data -- Aarki continues to lead the way in the post-IDFA landscape with privacy-first innovations, designed to drive sustainable mobile growth.

To learn more about Encore, visit: .

About Aarki

Aarki is an AI-powered mobile growth platform that delivers full-funnel performance through dynamic targeting, deep neural network optimization, and privacy-first innovation. Serving leading brands and publishers globally, Aarki combines advanced machine learning, creative strategy, and owned infrastructure to drive smarter acquisition, stronger retention, and superior ROI. Aarki is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices across North America, EMEA, and APAC.



