Apexon Joins Forces With Dataiku To Enable Enterprise AI Adoption In Regulated Industries

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apexon , a technology services firm specializing in engineering intelligent enterprises, today announced a strategic technology partnership with Dataiku , The Universal AI PlatformTM, to accelerate enterprise adoption and scaling of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions. This collaboration brings together Apexon's deep expertise in data modernization with Dataiku's enterprise AI platform capabilities, empowering organizations to unlock greater value from their data, drive intelligent automation, and scale AI initiatives across their operations to achieve meaningful business outcomes.

The alliance integrates Apexon's AI solutions, frameworks and accelerators with Dataiku's collaborative, enterprise-grade platform to help clients deploy secure, explainable, and fully governed AI solutions with measurable impact across critical business functions. The focus on regulated industries like Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences will help enterprises drive modernization amid rising regulatory scrutiny and evolving customer behaviours. Apexon and Dataiku will empower clients with advanced analytics, predictive modelling, and intelligent automation to strengthen fraud detection, enhance risk management, deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences, and improve compliance frameworks. Apexon's AI Centre of Excellence will play a pivotal role, leveraging pre-built frameworks, reusable assets, and deep domain expertise to accelerate time-to-value for enterprises.

By combining Apexon's deep industry expertise with Dataiku's ability to create analytics, models, and agents, the collaboration will help clients scale AI initiatives responsibly and sustainably. A cornerstone of the alliance is Apexon's AI Governance expertise, addressing critical challenges in risk management, bias mitigation, regulatory compliance, and model explainability. This comprehensive approach ensures AI deployments are effective, ethical, and trustworthy, empowering enterprises to innovate with confidence.

"Our clients are increasingly looking to move from AI experimentation to full-scale implementation that delivers tangible business value," said Mukund Kalmanker, Global Head – Data, Analytics and AI Practice, Apexon. "Through our partnership with Dataiku, we are equipping enterprises with the tools and frameworks they need to scale AI initiatives securely and responsibly, while addressing the complexities of governance and compliance. Together, we will help our clients unlock the full potential of their data to drive growth and operational excellence."

"We're excited to partner with Apexon to accelerate responsible AI adoption in regulated industries," said Taye Mohler, VP of Partnerships, Americas at Dataiku . "From healthcare to financial services, organizations face unique challenges when it comes to operationalizing AI - including strict compliance requirements, risk management, and the need for explainability. This collaboration combines Apexon's deep industry and governance expertise with Dataiku's trusted platform, enabling businesses to innovate with confidence, meet regulatory demands, and achieve real value from AI at scale."

