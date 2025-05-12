Drive TLV And NXP Collaborate To Advance Smart Mobility Solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drive TLV, a smart and sustainable tech mobility innovation hub based in Tel-Aviv, Israel, is excited to announce its collaboration with NXP® Semiconductors, a trusted partner for innovative solutions in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communications infrastructure markets.

The collaboration aims to accelerate technological advancements in areas such as Autonomous Driving, Radar Systems, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), AI-enabled use cases in the automotive sector and more.

Drive TLV will facilitate collaborations between NXP and participating companies, identifying startups with the necessary capabilities and technologies to tackle industry challenges and bring market-ready solutions to fruition.

NXP will gain access to a vast network of startups, enhancing its reach to cutting edge technologies across the mobility, automotive, and energy sectors. The cooperation aims to enrich NXP's wide array of solutions with new and innovative product ideas and concepts.

"Drive TLV will further open the door for NXP to collaborations with Drive's dynamic ecosystem of startups and global partners," said Martin Gruber VP of Corporate Strategy at NXP. "This opportunity allows us to explore cutting-edge technologies, and we look forward to all that this collaboration has to offer."

"We are thrilled to welcome NXP as part of our ecosystem at Drive TLV. Their commitment to forward-thinking technology and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to empower groundbreaking Automotive, Industrial, & IoT solutions." Itay Erel, CEO at Drive TLV, said. "We look forward to creating impactful collaborations for a smarter and more connected future."

About Drive TLV

Drive TLV is a unique innovation hub focused on smart mobility. Drive TLV leverages its in-depth knowledge of the Israeli hi-tech ecosystem to handpick the most promising smart mobility startups and enhance their business with strategic guidance. Drive TLV also forms and maintains strong partnerships with industry-leading global mobility enterprises. Finally, Drive TLV creates perfect matches between its startups and their industry leading partners, generating value for both. When needed, Drive TLV molds the startups' innovative technologies to suit its partners' needs and helps both parties co-create viable market-ready solutions.

