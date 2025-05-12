CPS Technologies To Participate In Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTON, Mass., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the“Company”) today announced that, as it did last year, the Company will participate in the Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference on May 21 and 22, 2025. A general presentation by management will be held at 9:15 a.m. Eastern on May 21, with one-on-one calls scheduled throughout the 21st and 22nd; institutional investors are encouraged to contact Sidoti directly or CPS investor relations with any questions or to confirm a time to speak with management. The general presentation will be webcast and will subsequently be made available on the Company's website.

