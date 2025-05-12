CPS Technologies To Participate In Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference
About CPS
CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance materials solutions for its customers. The Company's Vision is:“To pioneer the next generation of high-performance materials and solve the world's toughest engineering challenges.” The Company's products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure, radiation shielding and others. CPS' hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS' highly innovative product development team delivers novel solutions to address the advanced materials needs of its customers and expand the Company's product portfolio.
Legal Disclaimer:
