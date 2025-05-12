Creatio And Bglobal Deepen Strategic Alliance With Premier Partner Recognition

BGlobal earns top-tier status after 200+ projects and a decade of impact across LATAM and the US

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code, is thrilled to recognize BGlobal as a Premier Partner, the highest level of partnership offered by Creatio. While many partners play a vital role in Creatio's global community, Premier Partners stand out for their exceptional commitment and impact across joint initiatives. This milestone celebrates nearly a decade of successful collaboration between the two companies and underscores their shared commitment to delivering innovative, high-impact digital solutions. The elevated partnership paves the way for deeper strategic alignment and greater joint success.With six offices worldwide, BGlobal has successfully delivered over 200 Creatio projects across 25 countries in Latam, USA and Europe, supporting dozens of clients in diverse industries. Leveraging deep technical expertise and a customer-centric approach, BGlobal drives measurable business outcomes through scalable technology. Its extensive experience in sectors like BFSI, retail, pharma and automotive enables the company to enhance customer experience, optimize operations, and accelerate innovation for its clients.“We are excited to elevate our long-standing partnership with Creatio to Premier status. This milestone reflects the strength of our collaboration and our shared commitment to delivering agile, no-code solutions that drive real business outcomes,” said Ernesto Bianchi and Diego Valles, Founders at BGlobal Solutions.Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading no-code platform, integrating AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“BGlobal brings a rare combination of deep regional insight, vertical expertise, and execution excellence. Their team consistently delivers high-impact solutions that go far beyond technical implementation; they help clients rethink how they operate, innovate, and grow. Whether in BFSI, retail, pharma, or manufacturing, BGlobal's ability to translate our no-code vision into measurable outcomes is truly impressive. We're proud to officially recognize them as a Premier Partner and look forward to building even more success together,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President of Global Channels at Creatio.About BGlobal SolutionsBGlobal Solutions is a digital transformation consulting firm specializing in low-code/no-code solutions that help organizations across LATAM, EUROPE, and the US modernize operations, enhance customer experience, and accelerate innovation. With a customer-centric approach and deep industry expertise, BGlobal delivers measurable impact through scalable technology.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .

PR Creatio

Creatio

+1 617-765-7997

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.