Impact LED Signs Launches The G4 Series EMC: High-Visibility, High-Reliability LED Sign Innovation
"The G4 EMC was designed from real-world feedback from our dealer partners and their customers. The G4 empowers sign companies to deliver the next generation of LED Signs to their customers affordably, unlike anything else in the marketplace," said Mike Townsend, Vice President and Partner
Exclusive Benefits of the G4 Series EMC LED Sign
Superior Viewability
-
8,000–10,000+ nit brightness
160° wide viewing angle
Sleek, full-screen, borderless design
Coolest Running LED Sign for Long Life
-
Runs 43% cooler than comparable signs
Lower internal temps = improved longevity
Simplified ventilation requirements for easier installs
Designed for Drama Free Installation
-
The G4 is 34% lighter than standard EMCs
Full front and rear accessibility
Versatile mounting options for most applications
Patent-Pending Power & Connectivity
-
Smart HDMI data and power into a single cable for increased reliability
Snap-in connectors provide secure, fast setup
Exclusive technology only available from Impact LED Signs
Dedicated Sign Dealer & Customer Support
Customers benefit from a lifetime of U.S.-based technical support from the same engineers who build the signs, ensuring expert guidance throughout the product's life. Content management is provided through a cellular VPN and supported by unlimited training and hand-holding customer service. The G4 Series EMC reflects the company's commitment to quality and innovation with its long-standing mission to bringing only the best LED signage to American companies.
To learn more or watch the G4 overview video, visit: [ ]
Media Contact:
Michael Ross
Director of Growth
Impact LED Signs
Email: [email protected]
Website:
SOURCE Impact LED Signs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment