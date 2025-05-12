Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Impact LED Signs Launches The G4 Series EMC: High-Visibility, High-Reliability LED Sign Innovation


2025-05-12 07:35:32
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The G4 Series EMC is among the brightest electronic message centers on the market, with 8,000 to 10,000+ nits' brightness and a 160° ultra-wide viewing angle. Its borderless cabinet design and sun-shielding louvers ensure content remains vibrant and visible, even in direct sunlight.

"The G4 EMC was designed from real-world feedback from our dealer partners and their customers. The G4 empowers sign companies to deliver the next generation of LED Signs to their customers affordably, unlike anything else in the marketplace," said Mike Townsend, Vice President and Partner

Exclusive Benefits of the G4 Series EMC LED Sign

Superior Viewability

  • 8,000–10,000+ nit brightness
  • 160° wide viewing angle
  • Sleek, full-screen, borderless design

Coolest Running LED Sign for Long Life

  • Runs 43% cooler than comparable signs
  • Lower internal temps = improved longevity
  • Simplified ventilation requirements for easier installs

Designed for Drama Free Installation

  • The G4 is 34% lighter than standard EMCs
  • Full front and rear accessibility
  • Versatile mounting options for most applications

Patent-Pending Power & Connectivity

  • Smart HDMI data and power into a single cable for increased reliability
  • Snap-in connectors provide secure, fast setup
  • Exclusive technology only available from Impact LED Signs

Dedicated Sign Dealer & Customer Support

Customers benefit from a lifetime of U.S.-based technical support from the same engineers who build the signs, ensuring expert guidance throughout the product's life. Content management is provided through a cellular VPN and supported by unlimited training and hand-holding customer service. The G4 Series EMC reflects the company's commitment to quality and innovation with its long-standing mission to bringing only the best LED signage to American companies.

To learn more or watch the G4 overview video, visit: [ ]

Media Contact:
Michael Ross
Director of Growth
Impact LED Signs
Email: [email protected]
Website:

SOURCE Impact LED Signs

MENAFN12052025003732001241ID1109537018

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search