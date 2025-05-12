Impact LED Signs Launches The G4 Series EMC: High-Visibility, High-Reliability LED Sign Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The G4 Series EMC is among the brightest electronic message centers on the market, with 8,000 to 10,000+ nits' brightness and a 160° ultra-wide viewing angle. Its borderless cabinet design and sun-shielding louvers ensure content remains vibrant and visible, even in direct sunlight.

"The G4 EMC was designed from real-world feedback from our dealer partners and their customers. The G4 empowers sign companies to deliver the next generation of LED Signs to their customers affordably, unlike anything else in the marketplace," said Mike Townsend, Vice President and Partner

Exclusive Benefits of the G4 Series EMC LED Sign

Superior Viewability



8,000–10,000+ nit brightness

160° wide viewing angle Sleek, full-screen, borderless design

Coolest Running LED Sign for Long Life



Runs 43% cooler than comparable signs

Lower internal temps = improved longevity Simplified ventilation requirements for easier installs

Designed for Drama Free Installation



The G4 is 34% lighter than standard EMCs

Full front and rear accessibility Versatile mounting options for most applications

Patent-Pending Power & Connectivity



Smart HDMI data and power into a single cable for increased reliability

Snap-in connectors provide secure, fast setup Exclusive technology only available from Impact LED Signs

Dedicated Sign Dealer & Customer Support

Customers benefit from a lifetime of U.S.-based technical support from the same engineers who build the signs, ensuring expert guidance throughout the product's life. Content management is provided through a cellular VPN and supported by unlimited training and hand-holding customer service. The G4 Series EMC reflects the company's commitment to quality and innovation with its long-standing mission to bringing only the best LED signage to American companies.

To learn more or watch the G4 overview video, visit: [ ]

Media Contact:

Michael Ross

Director of Growth

Impact LED Signs

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Impact LED Signs