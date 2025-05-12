Cottonsietm Launches World's First Disposable Cotton Diaper

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Our innovation is unmatched in the baby care industry. CottonsieTM has replaced plastic with 100% breathable cotton in key diaper layers, including the top sheet, back sheet, acquisition distribution layer (ADL), and core wrap. Cotton is a natural, breathable fiber that supports a drier, healthier microclimate that can minimize the incidence of diaper rash. While our diaper includes synthetic materials to optimize performance, the majority of the diaper is plant-based-and 82% of it biodegrades within just 18 months-setting a new benchmark for sustainability in disposable diapering.

While reusable cloth diapers have long been seen as the greener choice, they are inconvenient, labor-intensive, and often lead to increased skin irritation from moisture retention. CottonsieTM solves these issues with a cutting-edge design that wicks moisture away from the diaper's cotton top sheet and into the absorbent core, delivering dryness comparable to leading national brands made from plastic and other harmful ingredients. Parents who love the sustainability of cloth diapers-but want the convenience of a disposable diaper-finally have an option that offers both!

Unlike conventional diapers made mostly of plastic, CottonsieTM uses 100% natural cotton in nearly every area that touches a baby's skin. "Plastic diapers are clogging our landfills and leaching toxins into the environment," said Nicole Richards, Founder & CEO of CottonsieTM. "We created CottonsieTM to give parents a real alternative: a high-performance, comfortable diaper made mostly from natural, biodegradable materials-and priced accessibly for everyday use."

CottonsieTM is proof that sustainability doesn't have to mean compromise. It's not just better for the planet-it's better for your baby, too. Make the natural switch today and discover the CottonsieTM difference.

Learn more at .

CONTACT: Susan Gore | [email protected]

SOURCE Cottonsie Inc.