Ispire Technology Inc. Reports Financial Results For Fiscal Third Quarter 2025
|
ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In $USD, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
23,518,560
|
|
|
$
|
35,071,294
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
72,594
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
60,425,835
|
|
|
|
59,734,765
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
7,825,109
|
|
|
|
6,365,394
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
2,184,559
|
|
|
|
1,400,152
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
94,026,657
|
|
|
|
102,571,605
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
2,189,313
|
|
|
|
2,582,457
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
2,098,740
|
|
|
|
1,375,666
|
|
Right-of-use assets – operating leases
|
|
|
5,356,384
|
|
|
|
3,579,140
|
|
Other investment
|
|
|
2,000,000
|
|
|
|
2,000,000
|
|
Equity method investment
|
|
|
9,841,020
|
|
|
|
10,248,048
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
215,612
|
|
|
|
284,050
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
21,701,069
|
|
|
|
20,069,361
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
115,727,726
|
|
|
$
|
122,640,966
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
4,666,784
|
|
|
$
|
3,779,723
|
|
Accounts payable – related party
|
|
|
77,121,850
|
|
|
|
67,046,472
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
1,561,842
|
|
|
|
2,218,166
|
|
Accrued liabilities and other payables
|
|
|
10,033,739
|
|
|
|
11,738,339
|
|
Bank loan – current portion
|
|
|
1,124,226
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Operating lease liabilities – current portion
|
|
|
1,667,641
|
|
|
|
1,207,832
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
96,176,082
|
|
|
|
85,990,532
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank loan – net of current portion
|
|
|
1,215,136
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Operating lease liabilities – net of current portion
|
|
|
3,551,386
|
|
|
|
2,194,094
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
100,942,604
|
|
|
|
88,184,626
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 140,000,000 shares authorized;
|
|
|
5,714
|
|
|
|
5,647
|
|
Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
|
(60,488)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
48,141,075
|
|
|
|
43,217,391
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(33,275,195)
|
|
|
|
(8,825,041)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
|
(25,984)
|
|
|
|
58,343
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
14,785,122
|
|
|
|
34,456,340
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
115,727,726
|
|
|
$
|
122,640,966
|
|
ISPIRE TECHNOLOGY INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
|
(In $USD, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
26,190,725
|
|
|
$
|
30,015,036
|
|
|
$
|
107,356,898
|
|
|
$
|
114,565,244
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
21,414,820
|
|
|
|
23,893,083
|
|
|
|
87,184,044
|
|
|
|
95,345,545
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
4,775,905
|
|
|
|
6,121,953
|
|
|
|
20,172,854
|
|
|
|
19,219,699
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
|
|
1,656,527
|
|
|
|
1,754,760
|
|
|
|
6,710,438
|
|
|
|
4,174,386
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
13,704,819
|
|
|
|
10,022,488
|
|
|
|
36,670,781
|
|
|
|
25,499,077
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating expenses
|
|
|
15,361,346
|
|
|
|
11,777,248
|
|
|
|
43,381,219
|
|
|
|
29,673,463
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(10,585,441)
|
|
|
|
(5,655,295)
|
|
|
|
(23,208,365)
|
|
|
|
(10,453,764)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (expense) income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest (expense) income, net
|
|
|
(32,166)
|
|
|
|
27,296
|
|
|
|
3,138
|
|
|
|
298,161
|
|
Exchange gain (loss), net
|
|
|
24,341
|
|
|
|
(53,904)
|
|
|
|
(103,247)
|
|
|
|
(19,387)
|
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
|
|
(86,239)
|
|
|
|
12,265
|
|
|
|
(47,906)
|
|
|
|
20,078
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Other (expense) income, net
|
|
|
(94,064)
|
|
|
|
(14,343)
|
|
|
|
(148,015)
|
|
|
|
298,852
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(10,679,505)
|
|
|
|
(5,669,638)
|
|
|
|
(23,356,380)
|
|
|
|
(10,154,912)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
(176,990)
|
|
|
|
(255,485)
|
|
|
|
(1,093,774)
|
|
|
|
(1,103,710)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(10,856,495)
|
|
|
$
|
(5,925,123)
|
|
|
$
|
(24,450,154)
|
|
|
$
|
(11,258,622)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|
|
(2,860)
|
|
|
|
10,788
|
|
|
|
(84,327)
|
|
|
|
169,578
|
|
Comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
(10,859,355)
|
|
|
$
|
(5,914,335)
|
|
|
$
|
(24,534,481)
|
|
|
$
|
(11,089,044)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.19)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.11)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.43)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.21)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
57,003,488
|
|
|
|
54,347,729
|
|
|
|
56,752,454
|
|
|
|
54,287,624
|
For more information, kindly contact:
IR Contacts:
Investor Relations
Sherry Zheng
718-213-7386
[email protected]
KCSA Strategic Communications
Phil Carlson
212-896-1233
[email protected]
PR Contact:
Ellen Mellody
570-209-2947
[email protected]
