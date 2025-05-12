All New Episode Of Advancements, Airing On Saturday, May 17Th At 8:00 Pm ET

Next, discover how the latest developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning are helping to find and solve issues, streamline efficiencies, and reduce operational risks. With a look at Entangl , the show will share how its platform is helping engineers to identify real-time errors, prevent costly mistakes, and enhance project safety, all while managing power and energy consumption – ensuring that data centers run at peak efficiency.

A surprising amount of Americans lack reliable access to the internet today, which has led to a significant digital divide – perpetuating social and economic inequalities and creating substantial barriers to learning, working, and other essential services. Hear how the power of fiber internet is creating a future proof solution as experts share how Bluepeak is creating the foundational infrastructure for modern and accessible technology through its fiber network. Learn why increased speeds, reliability, advanced security features, and quality of service are helping to break barriers and meet growing demands.

Finally, discover the vital role that heat exchangers play in the food manufacturing industry as Advancements explores how AGC Heat Transfer helps manufacturers improve sanitation, streamline operations, cut downtime, and reduce energy costs. The segment will also share how AGC's repository of food and beverage sample data enables food processors to maintain manufacturing efficiency and product safety.

"Technology and innovation continue to play an important role in improving the way we live, work, and play. We're thrilled to be able to bring this information to audiences on a wider platform," said Sarah McBrayer, Creative Director for the Advancements series.

About Advancements:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. With a focus on some of the major innovations responsible for global progress today, the award-winning series goes behind-the-scenes to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements shines a light on several important issues and topics, while featuring an array of cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and groundbreaking environmental and sustainable solutions. Its team of writers, directors, and producers remain dedicated to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

