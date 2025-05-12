Jay's Heating, Air & Plumbing Expands Into Virginia With The Acquisition Of V & H Heating & Cooling

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Not only will Jay's retain all of V & H's employees, but the acquisition is also a deeply personal one for owner Jamie Vaughan, a fourth-generation HVAC professional. V & H Heating & Cooling was originally founded as Vaughan & Hill, a business created by Vaughan's grandfather, James Vaughan, in partnership with Clyde Hill.

"For me, this is more than a business decision. It's continuing the legacy my grandfather helped build right here in Woodlawn," said Jamie Vaughan said. "Bringing V & H into the Jay's family is an honor, and we're committed to carrying forward the same principles of quality, trust, and local service that it was built on."

Jamie Vaughan also sees this recent purchase as a way to provide career training to those who want to work in the home service industry. While the company already has an apprenticeship program, it plans to use V & H's building, located at 4971 Carrollton Pike in Woodlawn, Virginia, as its new state-of-the-art training center.

The acquisition will provide V & H customers with expanded local services, including plumbing, indoor air quality solutions and smart home comfort systems as well. Jay's HVAC will offer V & H customers flexible financing options and access to the latest energy-efficient technology.

Vaughan first opened Jay's Heating, Air & Plumbing in 2005. The home service company has since grown into a regional powerhouse with a reputation for treating customers and employees like family.

"Our mission is simple: treat every home like it's our own and every customer like family," Jamie Vaughan said. "We're proud to carry that promise into the Woodlawn community. Whether it's a complex installation or a simple service call, Jay's commitment to integrity, reliability and excellence is the same."

For more information about Jay's Heating, Air & Plumbing or to schedule a service call, visit or call (336) 265-7089.

About Jay's Heating, Air & Plumbing

Jay's Heating, Air & Plumbing is a full-service residential HVAC and plumbing company based in Mount Airy, North Carolina. The company is known for its exceptional team, unmatched customer service, and a strong commitment to community involvement. Jay's has grown to serve thousands of homeowners across North Carolina and Virginia with heating, air conditioning, and plumbing services. With more than 20 years in business, and a team that's more like family, Jay's is proud to bring comfort home-one service call at a time. For more information, please visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Jay's Heating, Air & Plumbing