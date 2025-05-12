Rock Tech Lithium Announces Executive Management Transition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Company has appointed Mirco Wojnarowicz as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Christopher Wright as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Kerstin Wedemann will continue as Chief Legal & Corporate Officer. Mirco has been with Rock Tech for three years and Chris was an external hire in 2024 with the intention to transition him into the CFO role in 2025.

Dirk Harbecke, who has served as interim CEO since 2022, will remain Chairman of the Board and as Rock Tech's largest shareholder, also ensure ongoing leadership continuity and strategic oversight. Under his leadership, the Company strengthened its internal talent pool and implemented formal succession planning. This leadership transition reflects that long-term approach to sustainable growth.

"For Rock Tech, these appointments mark an important milestone on the path of our ambitious execution strategy. We are delighted that Mirco has accepted our offer to become CEO. He is an exceptional individual who has already delivered key milestones as VP Business Development over the past 3 years. He is a very inclusive leader with significant global lithium industry experience, a profound understanding of our operations and strategy, as well as the core values of Rock Tech. Mirco is going to be an exceptional CEO and will lead the company into its next phase of growth as a key player in the European and North American battery materials supply chain," said Dirk Harbecke, Chairman of the Board. "Together with Chris as our new CFO, whose extensive experience in mining and finance will bring significant value to Rock Tech, and Kerstin with her strong background in legal and corporate matters continuing in her leadership role, we have the right team in place for Rock Tech's exciting next chapter."

Mirco Wojnarowicz brings over 15 years of international leadership experience in the industrial and energy sectors. Since joining Rock Tech in 2022 as Vice President of Business Development, he has successfully driven strategic initiatives, including securing offtake and feedstock agreements and establishing Rock Tech's lithium joint-venture with Transamine SA in Switzerland. Prior to Rock Tech, he held senior divisional leadership roles at Mitsubishi Power Europe, where he led international teams and oversaw major commercial and risk management programs.

Chris Wright has 15+ years of experience in finance and mining. This most recently includes a role at Liontown Resources where he helped deliver project financing for the Australian based lithium producer. Prior to this, Chris provided corporate advice to mining companies, managed natural resource investments for ultra-high net worth clients, and led assessments of project financing at the Australian Treasury. He holds a Master's degree in Applied Finance from the Australian National University and a Master's degree in Mining Engineering from the University of New South Wales.

"I am honoured to take on the role of CEO at such an exciting and pivotal time in Rock Tech's journey," said Mirco Wojnarowicz, CEO Rock Tech Lithium. "We have a clear mission, a strong team, and a strategy focused on execution to deliver high-quality lithium products and build fully functional, local battery supply chains. I look forward to working with our talented colleagues, the board and partners to unlock the full potential of our business."

The Company has accepted the resignation of Mr. Dirk Harbecke and Mr. Derek Sobel from their interim positions (the latter as CFO) and would like to extend its sincere thanks to both for their services and contributions. Mr. Sobel will continue his work at Rock Tech as the Company's Group Financial Controller.

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech's vision is to supply the electric vehicle and battery industry with sustainable, locally produced lithium, targeting a 100% recycling rate. To ensure resilient supply chains, the company plans to build lithium converters at the doorstep of its customers, beginning with the Company's proposed Lithium Hydroxide Converter in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany. The second Converter is planned to be built in Red Rock, Ontario, Canada. Rock Tech Lithium plans to source raw material from its own Georgia Lake spodumene project in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario, Canada, and procure from other ESG-compliant mines. Ultimately, Rock Tech's goal is to create a closed-loop lithium production system. Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry to close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story. The Company has adopted strict environmental, social and governance standards and is developing a proprietary refining process to increase efficiency and sustainability further.

