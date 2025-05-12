Classiq Raises $110M In Largest-Ever Quantum Software Funding Round

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Signals Surging Momentum in Quantum Adoption Across Industries

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classiq today announced raising $110 million in Series C funding, the largest ever for a quantum software company. The round was led by Entrée Capital , with participation from Norwest, NightDragon, funds managed by Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE), Clal, Neva SGR, Phoenix, Team8, IN Venture, Wing, HSBC, Samsung Next and QBeat, as well as other new and existing investors.

This investment brings Classiq's total funding to $173 million, positioning the company to meet growing demand by significantly scaling its go-to-market, customer success and R&D teams. Classiq will expand its global footprint to broaden its leading role in national quantum initiatives and as a cornerstone of the quantum ecosystem.

“We are building the Microsoft of quantum computing,” said Nir Minerbi , CEO and Co-founder of Classiq.“In this new era of computing, Classiq is delivering the essential software stack to empower the development of real-world quantum applications.”

The Next Era for Quantum Software

In the coming years, quantum computers will have a dramatic commercial impact, unlocking huge value across many sectors. Classiq, founded in 2020, has developed deep technology and built a leading quantum software product that unleashes this new wave of computing power.

Classiq has tripled its customer base and revenues year over year and is used by dozens of the top enterprise teams and hundreds of academic institutions worldwide, enabling the creation of quantum applications.

Classiq serves enterprises across industries, including BMW , Citi , Deloitte , Rolls-Royce , Mizuho and Toshiba . The company collaborates with leading entities such as Microsoft , AWS and NVIDIA , and is also deeply embedded across academia, forming part of the official curriculum in many top-tier universities.

Classiq's platform , the only enterprise solution suited to designing scalable quantum programs, addresses the widening gap between quantum hardware and quantum software:



Accelerated onboarding: Enables developers, data scientists, computational scientists and engineers to build production-grade quantum programs quickly.

Automated algorithm development that scales: Seamlessly translates high-level functional models into low-level circuits, optimized for execution via the cloud. Hardware-agnostic deployment: AWS Braket, Microsoft Azure Quantum, Google Cloud. Direct integration with: IBM, IonQ, QuEra, Quantinuum, OQC, AQT, Alice & Bob, Rigetti and most leading simulators including NVIDIA and Intel.



“Quantum computing is advancing at a rapid pace, and Classiq has emerged as the clear leader in the quantum software category,” said Avi Eyal, Managing Partner at Entrée Capital.“We're proud to support the team as they continue to build the operating system and compiler for all quantum computers.”

World-Class Team and Intellectual Property

The company is powered by a team of skilled researchers and engineers, including quantum computing pioneers and enterprise software veterans. Together, they bring hundreds of years of combined experience from top technology institutions and leading global companies. The expertise spans quantum physics, software engineering, chip design and compilation technologies – all contributing to Classiq's enterprise-grade innovation.

This innovation is protected by over 60 filed patents on core quantum modeling and compilation technologies, with a 100% acceptance rate to date – a testament to the company's scientific leadership and IP strategy.

With this funding and with quantum computing getting ever closer to commercial readiness, Classiq is uniquely positioned to become the standard development platform for quantum – powering breakthrough applications across industry, government and academia.

About Classiq

Classiq Technologies, the leading quantum software company, provides a high-level quantum development platform (IDE, compiler and OS) that automates quantum programming, allowing enterprises and researchers to build sophisticated quantum applications without requiring deep quantum expertise. The Classiq platform leverages proprietary algorithmic quantum circuit compilation technology to quickly synthesize quantum circuits with millions of gates enabling sophisticated quantum programs to scale effortlessly and run on any quantum computer. Classiq is at the forefront of enabling the quantum computing revolution. Follow Classiq on LinkedI , or YouTub , visit the Slack communit , GitHub repositor and to learn more.

