Wag! Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
| Wag! Group Co.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(in thousands)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|6,123
|$
|5,630
|Accounts receivable, net
|5,532
|6,580
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,003
|2,855
|Total current assets
|14,658
|15,065
|Property and equipment, net
|2,507
|2,172
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|655
|737
|Intangible assets, net
|6,220
|6,766
|Goodwill
|4,646
|4,646
|Other assets
|154
|52
|Total assets
|$
|28,840
|$
|29,438
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Accounts payable
|$
|7,761
|$
|6,169
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|2,089
|2,496
|Deferred revenue
|2,782
|1,432
|Operating lease liabilities – current portion
|359
|406
|Notes payable, net of debt discount and warrant allocation of $812 and $1,267 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|18,896
|18,960
|Total current liabilities
|31,887
|29,463
|Operating lease liabilities – non-current portion
|422
|464
|Total liabilities
|32,309
|29,927
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' deficit:
|Common stock
|4
|4
|Additional paid-in capital
|180,719
|178,809
|Accumulated deficit
|(184,192
|)
|(179,302
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(3,469
|)
|(489
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|28,840
|$
|29,438
| Wag! Group Co.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2024
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Revenues
|$
|15,165
|$
|23,219
|$
|15,165
|$
|23,219
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
|1,441
|1,570
|1,441
|1,570
|Platform operations and support
|2,521
|2,960
|2,521
|2,960
|Sales and marketing
|10,377
|15,655
|10,377
|15,655
|General and administrative
|3,958
|4,239
|3,958
|4,239
|Depreciation and amortization
|644
|578
|644
|578
|Total costs and expenses
|18,941
|25,002
|18,941
|25,002
|Interest expense
|1,182
|1,885
|1,182
|1,885
|Interest income
|(27
|)
|(152
|)
|(27
|)
|(152
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|726
|-
|726
|Loss before income taxes
|(4,931
|)
|(4,242
|)
|(4,931
|)
|(4,242
|)
|Income taxes
|(41
|)
|(1
|)
|(41
|)
|(1
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(4,890
|)
|$
|(4,241
|)
|$
|(4,890
|)
|$
|(4,241
|)
|Loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding used in computing loss per share, basic and diluted
|50,487
|40,077
|50,487
|40,077
| Wag! Group Co.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2024
|(in thousands)
|Cash flow from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(4,890
|)
|$
|(4,241
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation
|1,872
|1,296
|Non-cash interest expense
|455
|665
|Depreciation and amortization
|644
|578
|Reduction in carrying amount of operating lease right-of-use assets
|81
|75
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|726
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|1,048
|(1,081
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(148
|)
|918
|Other assets
|(102
|)
|5
|Accounts payable
|1,592
|2,456
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(407
|)
|(1,062
|)
|Deferred revenue
|1,350
|(39
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(88
|)
|(81
|)
|Other non-current liabilities
|-
|(47
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|1,407
|168
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(396
|)
|(305
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(396
|)
|(305
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayment of debt
|(519
|)
|(5,357
|)
|Debt prepayment penalty
|-
|(100
|)
|Proceeds from exercises of stock options
|1
|61
|Other
|-
|(187
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(518
|)
|(5,583
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|493
|(5,720
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|5,630
|18,323
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|6,123
|$
|12,603
| Wag! Group Co.
Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) Reconciliation
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2024
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|Net loss
|$
|(4,890
|)
|$
|(4,241
|)
|$
|(4,890
|)
|$
|(4,241
|)
|Interest expense, net
|1,155
|1,733
|1,155
|1,733
|Income taxes
|(41
|)
|(1
|)
|(41
|)
|(1
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|644
|578
|644
|578
|Stock-based compensation
|1,872
|1,296
|1,872
|1,296
|Integration and transaction costs associated with acquired business
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Severance costs
|-
|77
|-
|77
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|726
|-
|726
|Legal settlement
|25
|-
|25
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss)
|$
|(1,235
|)
|$
|168
|$
|(1,235
|)
|$
|168
|Revenues
|$
|15,165
|$
|23,219
|$
|15,165
|$
|23,219
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss) margin
|(8.1
|)%
|0.7
|%
|(8.1
|)%
|0.7
|%
| Wag! Group Co.
Key Operating and Financial Metrics
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2024
| March 31,
2025
| March 31,
2024
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|Platform Participants (as of period end)
|472
|671
|472
|671
|Revenues
|$
|15,165
|$
|23,219
|$
|15,165
|$
|23,219
|Net loss
|$
|(4,890
|)
|$
|(4,241
|)
|$
|(4,890
|)
|$
|(4,241
|)
|Net loss margin
|(32.2
|)%
|(18.3
|)%
|(32.2
|)%
|(18.3
|)%
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|1,407
|$
|168
|$
|1,407
|$
|168
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss)
|$
|(1,235
|)
|$
|168
|$
|(1,235
|)
|$
|168
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss) margin
|(8.1
|)%
|0.7
|%
|(8.1
|)%
|0.7
|%
