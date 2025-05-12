403
Funskool Launches Exciting New Toys And Games To Spark Creativity This Summer
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 12, 2025 – Funskool India Limited, the country's leading toy manufacturer, has unveiled an exciting new line-up of toys and games designed to keep children engaged and creatively inspired throughout the summer.
From imaginative roleplay sets and educational board games to beautifully crafted puzzles and artistic kits, the new launches span across Funskool's popular in-house brands such as Giggles, Handycrafts, Play & Learn and Fundough. The latest additions include Fundough Mega Cake Factory, Fundough Breakfast Set, Scotland Yard Deluxe, Scotland Yard Junior, Triominos, Sequence for Kids, Dobble Kids, Cube Conquer and Rummikub Joy in the games category.
For babies, toddlers and preschoolers, Funskool has introduced Wooden Wonderland Playgym, Unicorn Xylophone, Bee Blossom Stacker, Wobbles Train Express, Junior Sand Playset and Animal Squeakers (available in sets of 2 and 4) under the Giggles brand.
Craft lovers can look forward to Canvas Art Fantasy, Peppa Pig themed Scrapbook and Finger-Painting based on Animal Kingdom from Handycrafts. The Play & Learn range educational puzzles now includes puzzles of varying complexities – Fairy 4-in-1 Puzzle (120 pieces), Panda Puzzle (300 pieces) and the intricate Colosseum Puzzle (1000 pieces) which are crafted using high-quality cardboard for durability and smooth interlocking, ensuring a satisfying and educational puzzle-building experience. Rounding off the line-up is the much-awaited Batmobile, perfect for fans of action and adventure.
Speaking on the launch, K. A. Shabir, CEO of Funskool India, said,“At Funskool, our passion lies in creating safe, high-quality toys that spark imagination and learning. Our focus on innovation ensures that every new launch brings fresh excitement to playtime while supporting a child's growth and development. This summer's collection combines creativity and purpose, offering play experiences that are as enriching as they are entertaining”
The new collection is now available across stores, with prices ranging from ₹249 to ₹2,749.
About Funskool India Limited:
Funskool is India's leading toy manufacturing company and is promoted by the MRF group. Funskool started its commercial operations in the year 1988 and has state of the art manufacturing facilities at Goa and Ranipet. Funskool pioneered the concepts of quality and safety in toys and has been instrumental in raising the standards of toys in India. Having imbibed the core values of trust, quality and customer delight from the parent company, the MRF Group, Funskool's vision is to delight every child with their toys and aid in their holistic growth. Funskool's toys are available in over 4,500 outlets across the country and also form a significant part of the toy-portfolio of all major e-commerce and modern trade brands in India. With the widest range of toys offered by any Indian company, Funskool has an assortment to meet the needs of every parent and child.
