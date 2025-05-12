Grande Towers To Acquire Tower Assets Of Altice USA

Transaction Expected to Close in Q3 2025

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grande Towers (GTC), a leading independent wireless infrastructure provider, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire certain tower assets of Altice USA. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur early in the third quarter of 2025.

This strategic acquisition will significantly expand GTC's national footprint, increasing its portfolio to over 200 towers across key U.S. markets. The deal further strengthens the company's position as a critical enabler of next-generation wireless networks, supporting carriers in meeting growing demand for 5G and broadband connectivity.

"We are thrilled to announce this milestone transaction," said Tony Peduto, CEO of Grande Towers. "The addition of these high-quality tower assets aligns with our long-term strategy of scaling our infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of our carrier partners and customers. GTC's team has extensive expertise working with towers previously owned by cable television operators, such that customer deployments will be quick and not disruptive to customers."

Norwest , the investment firm that has backed Grande Towers since 2023, reaffirmed its support for the company's growth trajectory. "This transaction represents a transformational moment for Grande Towers and the broader wireless infrastructure landscape," said Dave Zilberman, general partner at Norwest. "We believe Grande Towers is well-positioned to lead in this increasingly connected world."

Grande Towers will work closely with Altice throughout the transition to ensure continued operational excellence and network reliability for existing tenants.

About Grande Towers

Grande Towers is a premier owner and operator of wireless infrastructure, providing mission-critical solutions for mobile network operators, broadband providers, and public sector clients. With a growing portfolio of strategically located towers, the company plays a key role in advancing connectivity across markets in the United States.

About Norwest

Norwest is a global venture and growth equity investment firm managing more than $15.5 billion in capital. Since its inception, Norwest has invested in more than 700 companies and currently partners with more than 250 companies in its venture and growth equity portfolio. The firm invests in early- to late-stage businesses across key sectors with a focus on enterprise, healthcare, and consumer. The Norwest team offers a deep network of connections, extensive operating experience, and a wide range of impactful services to help CEOs and founders scale their businesses. Norwest has offices in Menlo Park and San Francisco, Calif.; Mumbai, India; and Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit Norwest .

SOURCE Grande Towers

