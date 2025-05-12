403
Oman Petroleum, Energy Show Begins Within 2025 Sustainability Week
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, May 12 (KUNA) -- The three-day Oman Petroleum and Energy Show began on Monday as part the Sultanate's 2025 Sustainable Week event.
Delivering a speech to the event, Oman Minister of Energy Salem Al-Aufi affirmed that gathering the energy and petroleum show under the umbrella of the sustainability week reflected his country's keenness on promoting use of energy responsibly.
The sustainability week will include sessions focusing on leading technology to achieve environmental protection and boost the economy, he said, adding that digitizing oil and gas operations would also be featured during the sessions delivered by leading figures in the sectors.
The minister announced the establishment of the Oman center to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
He pointed out that within Oman's sustainability efforts, the number of electrical vehicle charging stations reached thus far 180, indicating that this was a small step to achieve greater environment protection.
The Petroleum and Energy Show is expected to witness some 30,000 visitors from 50 countries and also features the participation of 350 companies and exhibitors from the region and the world. (end)
