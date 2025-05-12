OTC Markets Group Welcomes Northisle Copper And Gold Inc. To OTCQX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V: NCX; OTCQX: NTCPF), a Vancouver-based sustainable mineral resource company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“NTCPF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Sam Lee, President & CEO of Northisle, commented:“We are excited to begin trading on OTCQX, which will provide greater accessibility and visibility for Northisle among U.S. investors as we continue advancing our compelling North Island copper-gold project. With a recently completed PEA outlining a C$2.0 billion after-tax NPV and a 29% IRR, and a 2025 exploration program already underway targeting higher-margin zones and new porphyry centers, Northisle is at an inflection point. Our focus on responsible development, stakeholder engagement, and district-scale opportunity in a tier-one jurisdiction positions us to deliver long-term value. We look forward to welcoming new shareholders to participate in this exciting phase of growth.”

About Northisle Copper and Gold Inc.

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver-based company whose mission is to become Canada's leading sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle, through its 100% owned subsidiary North Island Mining Corp., owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry projects in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a more than 34,000-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle stretching 50 kilometers northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Since 2021, the Company has discovered two significant deposits, expanded resources, demonstrated the economic potential of the project, and is now focused on accelerating the advancement of this compelling project while exploring within this highly prospective land package.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATSTM are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, ...