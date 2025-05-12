Asuene, Asia's Leading Climate Technology, Decarbonization Accounting Cloud Service Provider Acquires Nzero, U.S. Pioneering Startup Specializing In AI-Powered Energy Intelligence Management Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership marks a strategic expansion for Asuene into the North American and U.S. Greentech and corporate sustainability markets. Founded in 2019 by Kohei Nishiwada - named a Forbes Japan Top 20 Entrepreneur in 2025 - Asuene offers a suite of products in the decarbonization and ESG space, including CO2 emissions measurement, reduction and reporting, alongside advanced greenhouse consulting services. Through its comprehensive sustainability solutions, Asuene supports the decarbonization and ESG management efforts of more than 25,000 companies, backed by investment funds and VCs that include Salesforce Ventures, Sony Investment Fund, Pavilion Capital (Temasek Group), SMBC, Japan Green Investment Corp. for Carbon Neutrality , GMO VenturePartners and MetaProp.

Asuene, Asia's Leading Climate Technology, Decarbonization Accounting Cloud Service Provider Acquires NZero

Post thi

NZero delivers a unified climate tech platform that automates and streamlines energy data collection, using AI to optimize both costs and GHG emissions using highly granular, hourly or sub-hourly measurements in real time. Already deployed across 20+ cities and states, its technology supports energy-intensive sectors, including public infrastructure spanning transportation, water, energy, communications, digital systems, and data centers. NZero's solutions are also in use across business verticals that includes real estate, health and financial services, digital infrastructure and professional services, sports and entertainment and lifestyle.

"Partnering with NZero marks a significant milestone in Asuene's journey toward becoming the world's leading climate tech company," said Asuene Founder and CEO, Kohei Nishiwada. "As decarbonization becomes central to long-term strategy for businesses, our collaboration with NZero enables cutting-edge, data-driven solutions that support measurable outcomes. By uniting our capabilities across Japan and the U.S., we're empowering businesses and governments with the tools they need to reduce emissions, optimize energy use, and meet regulatory and stakeholder expectations with confidence."

NZero acquisition background

As the U.S. enters a new era of energy and climate policy, this alliance was formed to address rising energy and emission challenges, offering scalable growth potential across two of the world's most influential markets, positioning the combined entity as a frontrunner in the global climate tech economy. The strategic integration of Asuene's Asia region market leadership in sustainability and compliance with NZero's AI-powered energy intelligence platform-already gaining traction with U.S. state governments and several industries-creates a differentiated and comprehensive decarbonization solution.

Asuene's acquisition of NZero further enhances its global Greentech capabilities and positions the company to deliver integrated, full-scale decarbonization solutions-laying the foundation for a world-class climate tech platform poised to meet rising global demand.

"This alliance allows NZero to accelerate GHG emissions measurement and the implementation of reduction measures in the United States and across Asuene's global operations as a fully integrated partner," said Josh Weber CEO of NZero. "As climate change intensifies and global sustainability standards evolve, combining industry expertise and innovation is critical in equipping organizations with the tools needed to take accountable, measurable steps toward net-zero emissions."

US Greentech/Decarbonization challenges and opportunities

In 2025, the U.S. Green tech landscape is marked by a sharp contrast between federal policies, regional and local initiatives. The Trump administration's rollback on decarbonization efforts has led to a decline in federal commitment, including the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, reduced investment for renewable energy and increased support for the fossil fuel industry.

In turn, states like California and New York, along with various cities, continue to lead the charge, pushing forward with their own ambitious emissions reduction goals. This dichotomy has resulted in a decentralized, yet resilient, approach to climate action, as local governments and the private sector accelerate their decarbonization efforts.

While the federal government's stance on climate regulations may be shifting, the pressure on businesses to reduce emissions remains relentless. This is driven by market forces, including customer demands, investor expectations, and international competition. As companies continue to voluntarily disclose their emissions data, states, local governments and the private sector's momentum towards decarbonization is gaining strength, further demonstrating that green tech is not just a matter of policy, but one of global economic competitiveness.

Through this acquisition, Asuene will leverage the high-precision GHG emissions calculation systems and energy intelligence management technologies developed by NZero, with its expanding global market presence, including within the public sector, to establish and strengthen the Greentech business foundation in the US sustainability market.

"NZero is a truly dependable and proven technology partner that has consistently achieved results for municipalities and public facilities," added Nishiwada.

Asuene is ranked 86th on the list of TIME Magazine's "World's Top GreenTech Companies 2025," out of 250 companies selected worldwide - one of three Japanese companies and the only Japanese carbon accounting platform provider to make the list. Moving forward, guided by its mission, 'Creating a better world for the next generation', Asuene will continue its mission to accelerate the development of infrastructure for a decarbonized society, through strategic acquisitions investment and partnerships with a focus on Japan, the United States, Asia, and the broader global landscape.

About Asuene

Asuene Inc. is a leading Climate Tech company committed to driving global efforts toward a net-zero society, providing comprehensive sustainability solutions for businesses on their decarbonization journey. The ASUENE carbon accounting platform enables the measurement, reporting, and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Learn more at .

About NZero

NZero's Energy Intelligence platform enables organizations, governments, and businesses to operationalize and optimize energy usage, cost, and emissions. By delivering granular data at both the asset and portfolio levels – paired with powerful predictive analytics, reporting, and compliance tools – NZero empowers leaders to make informed decisions that drive efficiency, reduce expenses, and meet climate commitments. To learn more, visit nzero .

Media Contact:

CJ Martinez

+1 310 980 5431

[email protected]

SOURCE Asuene