Emirates And AEGEAN Enhance Partnership To Offer Reciprocal Loyalty Benefits

Dubai: Emirates and AEGEAN Group of Greece have enhanced their partnership to offer frequent flyer members reciprocal loyalty benefits. Presently both the airlines have a codeshare agreement. Now on Emirates Skywards members can earn and redeem Miles on all flights operated by AEGEAN and its subsidiary, Olympic Air, to 162 destinations across Europe, Middle East and North Africa. Starting from 21 May, Miles+Bonus members of AEGEAN can also earn and redeem Miles on all Emirates' flights to more than 140 destinations across six continents, via the airline's extensive network.

Emirates' codeshare agreement with AEGEAN offers customers seamless connectivity to 14 Greek cities, four cities across Europe, and Dubai via Athens. The partnership also offers AEGEAN travellers access to Emirates' flights from Athens to Newark, as well as from Athens to Dubai.

Emirates Skywards has 35 million members worldwide. Members can earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be spent on an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets with Emirates, partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, gift cards, tickets for sporting and cultural events, tours etc.

Miles+Bonus is AEGEAN's loyalty program boasting over 4 million members and more than 200 partners in Greece and globally. AEGEAN. AEGEAN, along with its subsidiary Olympic Air carried 16.3 million passengers in 2024 with a fleet of 83 aircraft, including the latest Airbus 320 and 321 neo.

