Upfront Diagnostics Secures $4.3 Million Funding To Commercialize Stroke Test

MENAFN - Pressat)– Upfront Diagnostics, a pioneering medical technology company based in Cambridge, today announced it has raised $4.3 million in a funding round to accelerate the commercialization of its revolutionary stroke blood test, LVOne, in the UK and expand into new markets. The funding round was led by Phoenix Investments, with participation from Cambridge Enterprise Ventures. Also, the company received non-dilutive funding from SBRI Healthcare as part of this round.

LVOne is a proprietary groundbreaking fingerstick blood test designed to diagnose strokes rapidly and accurately anywhere. It measures two biomarkers, GFAP and D-dimer in just a few minutes. The test has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes by enabling faster treatment decisions and reducing the risk of long-term disability.

The new funding will be used to:



● Initiate commercialization of LVOne in the UK and Europe

● Support regulatory approval processes in the US ● Expand the company's research and development capabilities

Gonzalo Ladreda, CEO of Upfront , expressed his enthusiasm for the company's future, stating, "This funding round is a significant milestone for Upfront. It will enable us to bring LVOne to market and make a real difference in the lives of stroke patients. We are grateful for the support of our investors and partners, and we look forward to continuing our mission to improve stroke diagnosis and treatment."

Dr. Tito Bacarese, Chairman of Upfront, expressed his pride in the team's accomplishment, stating, "The perseverance and innovative spirit demonstrated by Upfront's team have been instrumental in securing this funding. This achievement is a testament to their unwavering dedication to revolutionizing the diagnostics landscape by providing elegant solutions for complex conditions. We are grateful to have the backing of a prestigious group like Phoenix Investments, whose support will enable Upfront to impact thousands of lives."

About Upfront diagnostics

Upfront diagnostics is a company established in Cambridge, UK in 2017. Upfront commercializes the "LVOne", a lifesaver for strokes. A rapid blood test, which takes a few minutes, can be carried in the pocket, and can tell you anytime anywhere the type of stroke that a patient is suffering. This early diagnosis can have a massive impact saving precious time which is the difference between life and death. Learn more about Upfront diagnostics here .

About Phoenix Sustainable Investments

Phoenix Group develops and delivers commercially sound, ground-breaking solutions which will help to deliver a sustainable tomorrow. Their team of experts bring extensive experience and knowledge across a range of sectors which help our businesses develop and deliver bespoke solutions which have a positive environmental impact here. Karl Hick is the founder of Phoenix. He is embracing new opportunities focusing on the areas that are close to his heart: designing houses and implementing sustainable technologies that will equip us to face the challenges of the future, from changes in lifestyle to climate. Also, Phoenix supported the foundation of the The Helen Hick Stroke Foundation which gives support and helps stroke sufferers in Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire areas here.

About Cambridge Enterprise

Cambridge Enterprise is the innovation arm of the University of Cambridge. Through Cambridge Enterprise, University of Cambridge research and expertise continues to deliver life-changing outcomes with world-changing impact. We provide the diverse support needed by researchers, innovators and talented teams tackling the challenges facing the world today. We connect, empower and enable the transformation of Cambridge research into purposeful social and economic global impacts.

Part of Cambridge Enterprise, Cambridge Enterprise Ventures is the investment arm of the University of Cambridge. We support a diverse range of entrepreneurs and founders by investing University of Cambridge capital into high potential, high impact early-stage businesses. As venture investors, we help founders by building high value-add syndicated rounds, providing board experience and leveraging long standing connections to the Cambridge ecosystem and beyond. Learn more about Cambridge Enterprise Ventures here .