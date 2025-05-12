403
Experro Leads The Agentic AI Commerce Shift At Seamless Dubai 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 12, 2025, Dubai, UAE - Experro, the next-gen all-in-one Agentic Experience Platform for modern commerce, today announced its participation in Seamless Middle East Dubai 2025, taking place from 20th to 22nd May, 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
As Seamless Middle East celebrates its silver jubilee this year, Experro is proud to stand alongside global leaders in retail and digital transformation, bringing advanced tools that are redefining digital commerce and fintech.
During the scheduled demo meetings, team Experro will highlight how its composable platform empowers brands to create autonomous experiences through agentic commerce solutions, automating repetitive tasks, enabling AI shopping assistants, and optimizing experiences using AI agents - all tailored to the evolving demands of connected commerce.
Experro invites attendees to pre-book meetings and discover how it transforms digital experiences for brands across fashion & cosmetics, grocery & supermarkets, CPG and FMCG brands, QSR brands, and online retailers.
From Experro's Leadership's POV
“Experro's role in Seamless Dubai 2025 reflects our promise to drive innovation in digital commerce.
Seamless brings together all the leading retail and eCommerce innovators who are shaping the shopping journey of tomorrow - and we're proud to be part of that conversation!
Experro is a globally recognized, first-of-its-kind AI-powered platform that empowers eCommerce giants with speed, performance, and unmatchable personalization capabilities.
- Jayesh Mori
- CEO at Experro
Powering Seamless Digital Commerce 2025 Across Industries
Experro's technology is engineered for speed, agility, and scale - making it ideal for teams that need to move fast without sacrificing performance.
Whether building tailored campaigns in MENA, launching mobile-first storefronts, or driving unified customer experience strategies, Experro enables digital commerce teams to execute with confidence.
With attendees from across the UAE tech exhibitions circuit, this year's Seamless expo Dubai is expected to attract 25,000+ delegates.
This year's event - whether you call it Seamless UAE 2025, Seamless 2025 Dubai, or simply Seamless 2025 - is a defining moment for regional and global players to align on what's next in digital.
Experro at the Heart of Seamless DXB
At SeamlessDXB, Experro will contribute to the ongoing conversation around seamless commerce and Seamless Digital Commerce, topics that dominate this year's Seamless Dubai agenda.
At the Seamless exhibition in Dubai, visitors will experience a live demonstration of Experro's key solutions:
1. Gen AI-powered product discovery & search for eCommerce tech platforms
2. Multimodal, human-like search
3. Intelligent AI agents that boost conversions
4. Dynamic, data-driven merchandising
5. Scalable luxury experiences your customers will love
Book your demo meeting with Experro for Seamless 2025 HERE!
About Seamless Middle East
Organized by Terrapinn, Seamless Middle East 2025 is the premier platform for exploring the next wave of innovation across retail, fintech, eCommerce, and payments. With a packed agenda, including tracks like Seamless Fintech Dubai and Seamless Digital Commerce, the event connects global expertise with regional ambition at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
About Experro
Experro is a fully managed, composable Agentic Experience Platform designed to turn any eCommerce storefront into a fast, personal, and memorable shopping journey. By unifying headless CMS, AI-driven contextual search, merchandising, and real-time analytics in one place, Experro lets teams ship new experiences in days, not months, while keeping every touchpoint perfectly in sync.
