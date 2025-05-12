Salesfloor Enters A New Era In Clienteling With The Acquisition Of Clientela, Expanding Market Reach And Strengthening Leadership

MONTREAL, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Salesfloor , the leading platform for Clienteling, Virtual Shopping and Conversational AI is excited to announce the acquisition of Clientela, a renowned provider of clienteling solutions for retailers. This strategic move strengthens Salesfloor's position as the premier customer engagement platform for stores, offering an enhanced suite of tools to help brands deliver seamless and personalized shopping experiences.

With this acquisition, Salesfloor strengthens its omnichannel retail offering and expands its ability to serve a wider range of retailers and markets, including Clientela's strong foothold in the European market. By adding Clientela's innovative headless technology, Salesfloor will now tap into a new product offering that provides hyper-personalized software solutions to retailers.

"This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in our mission to redefine the retail experience," said Oscar Sachs, Salesfloor's CEO. "Clientela's expertise in clienteling aligns perfectly with our vision of equipping retailers with the best tools to create meaningful, long-lasting customer relationships".

"We are thrilled to join forces with Salesfloor," said Lorenzo Benazzo, CEO of Clientela. "Our shared commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions makes this a natural partnership".

With this acquisition, Salesfloor continues its mission to revolutionize the way retailers connect with shoppers, delivering best-in-class technology that enhances both in-store and online experiences.

About Salesfloor

Salesfloor stands as an award-winning customer engagement platform that helps retailers drive conversations, recommendations, and sales. By offering innovative tools such as Clienteling, Virtual Shopping, and Conversational AI, Salesfloor enables seamless customer engagement across all channels. Trusted by over 50,000 associates from leading retailers in apparel, beauty, jewelry, and beyond, Salesfloor is redefining the role of store associates in the modern retail landscape. Renowned brands such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale's, and Chico's rely on Salesfloor to achieve measurable results, higher online conversion rates, larger basket sizes, and reduced return rates. Learn more at and LinkedIn .

About Clientela

For over a decade, Clientela has delivered premium clienteling and retail service solutions, especially in the luxury sector. Its platform supports customer engagement and operational efficiency in department stores, beauty, fashion, and home goods. Used in over 30 countries and 10 languages, Clientela serves brands across Europe, the Americas, the Middle Eas t, and Asia. Clients include Le Printemps, Diptyque, Dyson, and Selfridges. Learn more at clientela .

SOURCE Salesfloor

