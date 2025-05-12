Heimar Hf.: Regular Notification Of Share Buybacks In Accordance With The Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 19, Heimar hf. (“Heimar”) purchased 3,000,000 own shares at a total purchase price of 108,200,000 ISK, as follows:

Date Time Shares Purchased Transaction Price (Rate) Purchase Price (ISK) 5.5.2025 15:11 1,000,000 36 36,000,000 7.5.2025 14:42 1,000,000 36 36,000,000 8.5.2025 11:24 1,000,000 36.2 36,200,000 Total 3,000,000 108,200,000





The transactions are in accordance with Heimar's buyback program, which was announced on April 8, 2025. According to the program, the buybacks will amount to a maximum of ISK 500,000,000 in total, and the program will remain in effect until that limit is reached, but no later than the company's 2026 Annual General Meeting.

Heimar owned 7,995,000 shares prior to the above transaction, and following these purchases, now holds 10,995,000 shares, or approximately 0.62% of the company's issued shares, with a total purchase price of ISK 390,034,000.

The execution of the buyback program will comply with the Icelandic Public Limited Companies Act, No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the European Parliament and Council Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse, as referred to in the Icelandic Act on Measures Against Market Abuse, No. 60/2021, as well as the European Commission's delegated regulation No. 2016/1052/EU, which contains technical terms related to buyback programs.

