Shooting For Naga Shaurya's 'Bad Boy Karthik' Wrapped Up

Chennai, May 12 (IANS) The makers of director Ram Desina's eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Bad Boy Karthik', featuring Telugu star Naga Shaurya in the lead, on Monday announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped up.

Sri Vaishnavi Films, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. It wrote, "Shoot Wrapped, Gearing up for the blast. @IamNagashaurya's #BadBoyKarthik completes the entire shoot schedule and post-production is racing ahead full throttle! Release Date Announcement Soon."

The up and coming action entertainer is being produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi under the banner of Sri Vaishnavi Films. It may be recalled that the makers have already released the first look of the film, which had received a good response.

Sources say post-production work was simultaneously going on and that work on this front is happening at a brisk pace.

Vidhi plays the female lead opposite Naga Shaurya in this film in which Tamil actor Samuthirakani plays a character called Varadha Reddy. Apart from these actors, Senior Naresh, Saikumar, Vennela Kishore, Mime Gopi, Sridevi Vijay Kumar, Vennela Kishore too will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.

The film boasts a quality technical team. Cinematography for the film is by Rasool Ellore and music is by Harris Jayaraj. Interestingly, Harris Jayaraj will be making a return to Telugu cinema with this film, which has Ramanjaneyulu as its art director. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor for the film which will feature fight sequences choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Prithvi.

Dances for the film have been choreographed by Raju Sundaram, the brother of Prabhu Deva, Shobi Master, Vijay Polanki and Sirish. Lyrics for the songs in the film have been penned by Chandra Bose, Ramajogayya Sastry, Kasarla Shyam and Krishnakanth.