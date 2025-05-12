Sports Hospitality Market Report 2025 Featuring Analysis Of Key Players - Sodexo Group, Delaware North, Creative Artists Agency, IMG Worldwide, ATPI And More

Key trends expected in this period include enhanced VIP and luxury seating experiences, advancements in immersive technologies such as AR and VR, the adoption of cashless and contactless payments, improved sustainability initiatives in sports venues, and advanced AI-driven customization of fan experiences.

The growth of fan engagement in sports is expected to drive the expansion of the sports hospitality market. For example, in 2023, the Sports Events and Tourism Association (ETA), a US-based non-profit trade association, reported that over 200 million people traveled for youth and adult amateur sports, collegiate championships, and other sporting events. As a result, the growth in fan engagement is significantly contributing to the expansion of the sports hospitality market.

Companies in the sports hospitality market are focusing on advanced innovations, such as seamless customer portals, to improve fan experiences by streamlining ticketing, VIP access, personalized services, and real-time engagement opportunities. For instance, in February 2025, Vision4Sport, a UK-based sports marketing and hospitality company, launched a new website to improve its premium sports hospitality services. The updated platform offers a smoother user experience, better navigation, and a more efficient booking process. It includes detailed event listings, exclusive hospitality packages, real-time booking options, and improved customer support. Vision4Sport provides tailored sports travel experiences, including VIP seating, luxury accommodations, and behind-the-scenes access to major events. This upgrade aims to boost customer engagement and streamline the booking process for sports enthusiasts and corporate clients alike.

In October 2024, Keith Prowse, a UK-based provider of sports hospitality packages, acquired Gullivers Sports Travel and Events International for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition strengthens Keith Prowse's offerings by enhancing its ability to provide seamless, high-end hospitality services, from booking to event execution. Gullivers Sports Travel is a UK-based company specializing in sports travel and hospitality, while Events International Ltd is a UK-based hospitality provider for sporting events and concerts.

North America was the largest region in the sports hospitality market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

1) by Product Type: Food and Beverage; Lodging; Events; Other Product Types

2) by Channel: Events at Venue; Official Hospitality Packages; Secondary Market Platforms; Hospitality Marquees and Boxes; Hotel Packages; Other Channels

3) by Technology: Mobile Applications; Augmented Reality (AR); Data Analytics; Virtual Reality (VR); Contactless Solutions

4) by End-User: Individual Consumers; Corporations; Sports Organizations; Event Management Companies

1) by Food and Beverage: in-Stadium Catering; VIP Dining Packages; Concession Stands; Hospitality Suites Catering; Themed Sports Bars and Restaurants

2) by Lodging: Sports-Themed Hotels; Luxury Accommodations For Athletes and Fans; Team and Staff Accommodations; Event-Based Lodging Packages; Fan Villages and Temporary Lodging

3) by Events: Corporate Hospitality Packages; VIP and Premium Seating Experiences; Athlete Meet-and-Greet Events; Sports Tournaments and Fan Engagement Events; Pre-Game and Post-Game Hospitality

4) by Other Product Types: Sports Travel and Tour Packages; Merchandise and Memorabilia Experiences; Exclusive Club Memberships; Training Camps and Sports Clinics

Key Companies Profiled: Sodexo Group; Delaware North; Creative Artists Agency; IMG Worldwide LLC; ATPI Ltd.

