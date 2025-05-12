Osteopore Limited (ASX:OSX) Elevates Partnership With Kelyniam For The U.S. Craniofacial Market

Australian-Singaporean regenerative medicine company Osteopore Limited (ASX:OSX) - a global leader in 3D-printed biomimetic and bioresorbable implants - is pleased to announce that the Company has secured a non-exclusive 3-year distribution arrangement with Kelyniam Global, Inc (Kelyniam), a publicly traded medical device company (OTC:KLYG), to market its craniofacial implants in the U.S.

Highlights

- Osteopore strikes non-exclusive 3-year distribution agreement with Kelyniam Global, Inc. (Kelyniam) for its craniofacial implants in the U.S.

- Kelyniam is a publicly traded (OTC:KLYG) medical device company specialising in custom cranial and craniofacial implants that showed strong profitability in 2024.

- Osteopore expects the first purchase to follow promptly after the agreement is signed.

Kelyniam is an innovative medical device manufacturing company that specialises in the production of custom cranial and craniofacial PEEK implants. As an industry leader, Kelyniam is the only cranial and craniofacial implant company with a patented integrated fixation system, and that can produce an implant within 24-48 hours for rush and expedited cases.

Kelyniam processes are supported by 3D printing, along with advanced design software and CAD/CAM manufacturing capabilities to ensure the highest level of precision is achieved.

Kelyniam is poised for growth and announced record revenue in 2024, with revenues increasing 24.6% year-on-year from US$2.7M in 2023 to US$3.3M in 2024, while net operating income was US$277k in 2024 compared to a net operating income loss of US$239k in 2023.

This augmented partnership with Kelyniam is expected to result in stronger U.S. customer service and support, along with higher precision in securing product listing in hospitals and exposure to industry leading surgeons, both of which are key elements in the product adoption process. Previously, Kelyniam was appointed as a sub-distributor under Bioplate Inc.

With an addressable market of US$1.1 billion (Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030), the U.S. cranial implant market is a significant opportunity for Osteopore.

Commenting on the partnership with Kelyniam, CEO Dr Yujing Lim, said:

"The U.S. market is a significant market opportunity for Osteopore, and we recognise that changes are necessary to reinvigorate the business.

"Kelyniam has demonstrated its ability to manufacture and distribute effectively, as shown by their record performance in 2024. We believe that working directly with Kelyniam allows us to leverage their established access to hospitals and potential customers, thereby accelerating customer access to Osteopore's products.

"We have given careful consideration to the pricing structure to ensure sustainability and are encouraged by Kelyniam's enthusiasm towards our products and its potential in the U.S., even with the current instability in U.S. foreign trade policy" said Dr Lim.

Commenting on the partnership with Osteopore, Kelyniam Chief Operating and Revenue Officer Miss Desiree Webb, said:

"Innovation and alignment with organizations that share our passion for regenerative options in the cranial and craniofacial space are imperative to the success of Kelyniam. Osteopore is an exceptional addition for surgeons in need of a biomimetic and bioresorbable option for areas where natural, healthy bone growth is desired.

"Osteopore will complement Kelyniam's culture of providing a high level of service and expertise for the most complex cases by leveraging key opinion leaders in various surgical specialties.

"In support of providing the best options for patients requiring cranial or craniofacial surgery, we are honoured to represent Osteopore in the United States, and look forward to making great strides" said Miss Webb.

